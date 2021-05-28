 Skip to main content
Logan Cemetery to host Memorial Day service
Logan Cemetery to host Memorial Day service

American flag for veterans story

The Logan Cemetery Memorial Day Service will be take place at 2 p.m. Monday, May 31, at the Logan Cemetery north of Winslow.

The Cornelius Tillman American Legion Post 18 and the David Hargens VFW Post 10535 of Hooper along with the Fremont Cadet Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol will present and retire the colors. Robert E. Batterman, Colonel USAF (Retired), will be the guest speaker.

The Logan Cemetery Board will serve refreshments following the service. Masks are recommended. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Hooper Fire Hall.

