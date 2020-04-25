Logan View Public Schools will end the school year early on May 1

Logan View Public Schools has changed its last day of school from May 15 to May 1, Superintendent Jeremy Klein said.
“We just really kind of needed to free up some time and to give ourselves some flexibility to take care of the things that we’re normally taking care of,” he said. “Just about anything that would normally take a day or two is now going to take a week or two.”
For the past eight weeks, students at Logan View have been taking classes remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Klein said he made the decision to close early during the past two weeks.
Klein said the primary reason for the decision was to allow for more time to process grades and other paperwork at the end of the year. In a conventional setting, he said the process doesn’t take long and can typically get done in a couple of days.
“We’re really trying to keep our staff away from each other as much as possible through May,” Klein said. “And so all that put together and all the things that we’re seeing and anticipating, it just looks like what would normally take just a few days to wrap up is probably going to take two weeks or so to kind of wrap up.”
Klein said he also looked at what time demands were going to be needed at the end of the semester, including students who may have been sick during the fourth quarter as well.
“We needed to create that time somewhere to avoid having all those things bleed into the middle part of the summer into June, when we’re normally needing to move on into other phases of data-keeping and record transmission and state reports,” he said.
Another reason for the decision was the fact that Logan View got up to speed fairly quickly despite having classes canceled for a few days before spring break.
From March 9 to 16, Klein said the staff met and discussed how they would start teaching the students in an electronic environment, along with other plans for the closure.
“We didn’t lose more than a couple of days maybe, and we certainly didn’t lose a week or two,” he said. “We were able to get up to speed relatively quickly, so we didn’t lose a lot of time up front where we still are worried about catching up to maybe losing a week or two or three there at the beginning.”
Klein also said due to the complexity of the content at the end of the school year, both students and teachers at Logan View were facing increased demands.
“The parents are also having to support learning at home with their kiddos, and parents aren’t teachers. They’re not content experts,” he said. “And so when you add together the altered learning environment, the demands on kids being more independent, the demands on parents being more supportive of what’s going on, we’re really starting to reach the point of diminishing returns, learning-wise.”
The extra time will also allow for the Logan View staff to prepare better for the future, Klein said.
“We’ve still got some things to figure out in terms of graduation, what the start of the school year might look like, normal meetings that we would be having over the summer with teachers and that kind of stuff,” he said. “So we needed to add some certainty to the environment, and quite honestly, a lot of that started with just declaring what exactly would the last day of school.”
With the move to electronic learning, Klein said the younger students have had more difficulty adjusting. But despite the school’s transition, he said the students and teachers have taken the new situation the best they can.
“Our classrooms and our teachers are pretty good about making use of technology to work outside of classroom time and classroom spaces and those kinds of things,” Klein said. “And for a lot of them, it was a matter of scaling up a lot of the practices that they’ve already normalized in their classrooms.”
Klein said he was proud of his staff, who he said went into the situation fully prepared.
“I think if anything, we made probably most of our mistakes early on and paid attention to that and made some adjustments here and there,” he said. “But we would definitely be doing a better job and our students would probably be a little more comfortable if we were still in a traditional school classroom hybrid kind of environment, no doubt about that.”
Klein also applauded the work of the students’ parents, who have to deal with teaching their children on top of other demands.
“The parents have really done a very good job, and we obviously will do better when we return to a normal environment, whenever that will be,” he said. “But I’m pretty pleased with how well everybody tackled this particular scenario.”
