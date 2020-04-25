Logan View Public Schools will end the school year early on May 1

The extra time will also allow for the Logan View staff to prepare better for the future, Klein said.

“We’ve still got some things to figure out in terms of graduation, what the start of the school year might look like, normal meetings that we would be having over the summer with teachers and that kind of stuff,” he said. “So we needed to add some certainty to the environment, and quite honestly, a lot of that started with just declaring what exactly would the last day of school.”

With the move to electronic learning, Klein said the younger students have had more difficulty adjusting. But despite the school’s transition, he said the students and teachers have taken the new situation the best they can.

“Our classrooms and our teachers are pretty good about making use of technology to work outside of classroom time and classroom spaces and those kinds of things,” Klein said. “And for a lot of them, it was a matter of scaling up a lot of the practices that they’ve already normalized in their classrooms.”

Klein said he was proud of his staff, who he said went into the situation fully prepared.