On Saturday, people from across the United States will run to help students at Logan View.
This is the seventh year for the Logan View Raider Run. The full marathon and the 50K will start at 5 p.m. The 5K run/walk begins at 6:30 p.m.
All races start and end at the Logan View campus.
The Raider Run helps provide Logan View student organizations an opportunity to earn money for their groups, said Amy Kremke, co-race director.
At the same time, the event has allowed the Logan View Education Foundation to establish scholarships for graduating seniors to help offset the high costs of post-secondary education.
Entrants will receive a Logan View Raider Run T-shirt. Top finishers receive a placement medal. Everyone who crosses the finish line will earn a finishers medal.
The 50K runners will receive a belt buckle in place of a medal.
A pulled pork sandwich meal is included with the entry. Extra meal tickets may be purchased at the door or online at www.loganviewmarathon.com Entries will be accepted up to and including the day of the race.
Entries are coming in daily with runners registering from all over the U.S.
Runners from 17 states have submitted entries and event coordinators expect the number of states to increase as the race day nears.
In the past, runners have come from different countries, including Japan, Canada, Norway and the Bahamas.
The event is open not only to experienced runners, but also people who just want to walk.
Spectators are encouraged to attend and cheer on the runners.
Kremke noted that the entire Logan View School gets involved in the event — from student organizations that work at aid stations along the running route to kids who help with pre-race packet pickup and serving the post-race meal.
Elementary school children write encouraging notes which are placed in in race packets for all runners.
This event began after a group of mothers talked about how they could help student organizations raise money without having the traditional fundraisers.
“The entry fees help support the work the students do at the run so we’re hoping more local participants will enter and join the runners coming from all over the county,” said Susie Kment, co-race director.
Kment spoke about benefits of the event.
“While we love to have people from all over the country enter our event, we really look forward to seeing the local participants come out and experience what Logan View has to offer,” Kment said. “This event shows the Logan View student body a marathon which is a different sporting event that most wouldn’t have the opportunity to see.
“It gives the kids a chance to see a healthy lifestyle choice in action.”