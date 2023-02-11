Nebraska is the top producer of popcorn in the U.S., growing approximately 250 million pounds each year, and 18-year-old Alex Hilbers is proud to be one of the suppliers.

Hilbers and his family run Broken Tail Farms in Hooper.

“Technically, we’re just an acreage or a Hobby Farm is another term,” Hilbers said. “We try to utilize the farmable acres we have on our property to produce some sort of agricultural product as a family.”

The Hilbers began producing sweet corn in 2007 and sold it at the local farmers market. The popcorn operation started in 2022.

“I kept the name in case they want to continue growing and selling popcorn after I go to college,” Hilbers said.

While attending Logan View School, Hilbers has learned such business fundamentals as record keeping, marketing and time management.

“I needed a state degree project, and Mom wouldn’t let me do pigs,” he said. “The year before, I had helped Dad in the garden, growing popcorn for home. It was a good product that our family enjoyed.”

Why is popcorn in such demand?

“It’s a high-fiber, whole-grain snack that’s relatively inexpensive,” Hilbers said. “It’s also gluten free.”

Farming is known as a very challenging way of life due to extreme weather conditions as well as fluctuations in the economy.

Not enough rain and too many weeds are a couple of the ongoing challenges Hilbers must cope with. Quality control is another aspect of the operation that requires a lot of his attention.

“Being in school limits the time I have for shelling, packaging, and storing the popcorn,” he said.

“Since we are just an acreage, we don’t have that many chores and what we do have, we all take turns,” Traci Hilbers said.

A typical day includes going out and gathering eggs, feeding and watering the chickens, goats and donkeys.

“When the kids were younger, we had bucket calves that they would have to feed as well,” she said. “After that, we go to work and school.

“The first one to come home does the evening chores of feeding and watering,” Hilbers added. “On the weekends, we work together to keep the stalls clean if needed and basic upkeep of the place.”

It was through the Hilbers family’s involvement with FFA that Alex Hilbers developed his aptitude for not only farming, but also running a small business.

Future Farmers of America, founded in 1925, has been a tradition for farm families to help youth learn the skills needed for successful farming.

“It helps teach professionalism,” Hilbers said. “Oral presentations teach public speaking.”

Hilbers has also benefitted from the leadership opportunities offered through FFA. He has enjoyed developing friendships through the different contents and events he has participated in throughout the years.

Traci Hilbers has watched her son grow and develop into an enterprising business owner.

“Alex is very determined and hard working,” she said. “He doesn’t shy away from a project. He also has a gift to talk to people, which helped him in the selling of the product.”

One of the local businesses where Alex Hilbers’ popcorn can be purchased is Jean Schafersman’s Eden Gifts, Events & Florals in Oakland.

“I first met Jean through 4-H,” Hilbers said. “When my mom first posted about my popcorn project, Jean reached out and I made my pitch for my product.”

After meeting with Schafersman, Hilbers went to two other businesses, Windmill Blossoms in Uehling and Scribner Drugstore in Scribner, and presented his product.

The popcorn is also sold at Canine Country Club and Olson Pearson Auctions & Realty in Hooper.

“We are just a small operation that wants to provide a quality product to our customers,” Hilbers said. “Even though this has been my project, I could not have done it without the help of my family,” he added. “Each one has helped in one way or another.”