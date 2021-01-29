Logan View teacher's art on display at Gallery 92 West, virtual tour

Logan View Public Schools teacher Nancy Roberts is having a selection of her artwork on display at Gallery 92 West this month.
“We have her pieces in the Dugan Gallery, and it’s a mix of graphite pencil drawings and acrylic paintings,” Fremont Area Art Association Executive Director Angie Olson said. “And it comes from a series she’s done on animal mothers and their babies, and also includes some seascapes as well.”
Roberts, who teaches art to elementary school students, was born and raised in Akron, Iowa, and first started painting at age 10. She was further inspired in high school by an art teacher.
“One of my strongest mediums is graphite pencil drawings,” Roberts said in a statement on the FAAA’s website, “I have completed a wonderful series of mother animals and their babies.”
In 2019, Roberts won first place in FAAA’s Annual Juried Art Show. According to its website, Roberts experiments with various styles and mediums, creating art from abstract paintings to realistic pencil drawings.
“She travels to many places, including Florida, and that gives her inspiration for her paintings of seascapes,” Olson said. “She’s got some acrylic paintings of beaches and palm trees that really reflect those travels.”
Although FAAA is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual tour is available online on the association’s Facebook page. Next week, Roberts will also take part in a video event on the Gallery 92 West YouTube page that will be shared on Facebook as well.
“It’ll be an art chat with Nancy where she’ll talk a little bit about being a teacher during the pandemic, and then what goes into creating her pieces,” Olson said.
Olson said with the pandemic, FAAA will continue to have virtual exhibits. Next month, the Hinds Gallery will feature photography from Becky Novacek, while the Dugan Gallery will display art from sisters Marilyn Tenney and Marlene Zurovski.
“We’ll continue with those, as well as featuring artists through our chats so that we have that virtual tour where someone can see their works,” Olson said, “but then also the art chat, where they get to hear a little bit, learn a little bit more about the artists and their experiences.”