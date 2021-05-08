Lois Krohn reflects on impact of school nurses during COVID-19 pandemic

Fremont Public Schools needed a wealth of nursing experience to prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Luckily, the school district had 39 years worth of nursing experience in Lois Krohn, along with a team of dedicated nurses, to help formulate and execute its blueprint to safely bring students back to the classroom.
Krohn was one of several area nurses nominated by the Fremont community as one of the top nurses in the area. She then received enough votes from the Fremont Tribune's readers to receive the recognition.
Krohn is the program coordinator for nurses at FPS. When the school district learned about the first exposure of the coronavirus in Fremont, Krohn said she met with administration to begin developing a blueprint to address the pandemic.
"I worked with Three Rivers Public Health Department and pulled up different things from the Center for Disease Control, the Department of Education, the National Association of School Nursing," she said. "We kind of combined all of that together to come up with a blueprint with all the different areas within the public school system."
The year has been a challenging one, primarily due to the unknowns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Krohn said. However, she said FPS administration have helped nurses throughout the district execute the blueprint.
"We've been given great guidelines by Three Rivers and we follow those guidelines and parents have been, for the most part, really good to work with and have been understanding that we're just doing our job," Krohn said.
Krohn's 39-year career was based on a single goal; making a difference in someone's life.
She always had a passion for pediatric care, which led to a four-year stay in Kansas City as a nurse in the pediatric intensive care unit. She then worked at Methodist Fremont Health for 20 years before becoming a school nurse at FPS.
"Being a school nurse was kind of my passion," she said. "I always wanted to do that."
Krohn said this year was precipitated by months of preparation and hard work among nurses and school administration. Luckily, she said the collaboration among her peers made the task easier.
"I think what has been the biggest help is that it wasn't just my job to do stuff," she said. "Everybody said: 'How can we help?' Everybody kind of pitched in from all different areas and we were able to plow through it all."
In the end, Krohn said she felt FPS did a "wonderful" job in executing its plan for the 2020/21 school year.
"Most of the COVID-19 cases that we did see were not contracted within the schools," she said. "It was outside of schools or through family members."
Schools were also able to maintain mask usage among students throughout the year along with other guidelines, such as social distancing.
"The kids were very good at following that, so it was very rewarding to say that we were able to do this," she said. "If you follow the guidelines, then it does work."
With a year of hard work under their belts, Krohn said nurses and school staff alike are looking forward to a well-earned summer.
"We're all ready for a break," she said. "It's been a tough year emotionally and physically, but it's good to know that we were able to do it. We've accomplished something that many larger schools and places throughout the country haven't been able to do or haven't even ventured into trying."
As for the award, Krohn said being recognized as a top nurse in the area is "humbling."
"To know that people are recognizing the profession and the people that are in the profession and the work that we truly do, even though we're not in it for the recognition, is nice to know."