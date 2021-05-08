Lois Krohn reflects on impact of school nurses during COVID-19 pandemic

"We've been given great guidelines by Three Rivers and we follow those guidelines and parents have been, for the most part, really good to work with and have been understanding that we're just doing our job," Krohn said.

Krohn's 39-year career was based on a single goal; making a difference in someone's life.

She always had a passion for pediatric care, which led to a four-year stay in Kansas City as a nurse in the pediatric intensive care unit. She then worked at Methodist Fremont Health for 20 years before becoming a school nurse at FPS.

"Being a school nurse was kind of my passion," she said. "I always wanted to do that."

Krohn said this year was precipitated by months of preparation and hard work among nurses and school administration. Luckily, she said the collaboration among her peers made the task easier.

"I think what has been the biggest help is that it wasn't just my job to do stuff," she said. "Everybody said: 'How can we help?' Everybody kind of pitched in from all different areas and we were able to plow through it all."

In the end, Krohn said she felt FPS did a "wonderful" job in executing its plan for the 2020/21 school year.