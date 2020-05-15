Long-term care project gets $250,000 boost from the Nielsen Foundation

In addition, this project will provide ongoing support and education to rural Nebraska assisted living and nursing facility providers through a COVID-19 call center.

“There is so much information, from a variety of sources, and it changes rapidly. It is helpful to have a team of experts watching for these recommendations and delivering them to the facilities in a uniform manner. The live mentorship and COVID-19 call center add great value in a very stressful situation,” Dr. Beacom, Director of Rural Health for UNMC College of Public Health and Co-Primary Investigator for this project, said.

“Dr. Beacom has been instrumental in guiding us through the implementation of policies and procedures in response to COVID-19. His expertise and on-going support have provided our team a tremendous amount of confidence in our pandemic preparedness,” Ron Gross, President of Nye Health Services, said.

The adequacy of personal protective equipment supplies within rural Nebraska assisted living and nursing facilities will also be evaluated as part of this project. Assistance will then be provided to secure necessary items.