Long-term care project gets $250,000 boost from the Nielsen Foundation

The Nebraska Health Care Foundation was awarded $250,000 from the Donald E. Nielsen Foundation recently.
The funds are designated for the University of Nebraska Medical Center Long-Term Care and Critical Access Pandemic Project, which enhances COVID-19 pandemic preparedness in Nebraska’s rural nursing facilities and critical access centers through a multi-faceted approach.
Policies and procedures will be provided to rural nursing facilities and critical access centers to support them with COVID-19 pandemic preparedness and minimize mortality rates in these settings.
“We take care of the most vulnerable population on our long-term care and assisted living campuses. Aggressively implementing strong infection control processes will save lives,” Russ Peterson, CEO of Nye Health Services,said.
Long-term care facilities will partner with expert mentors to implement these measures and evaluate their greatest needs.
“Our model is based on a practice used by the infection prevention arena for over 30 years. Infection preventionists are assigned a mentor through their professional association and the mentor becomes that “lifeline” for vetting ideas, strategies and seeking consensus,” Sharon Medcalf, Director of the UNMC Center for Biosecurity, Biopreparedness, and Emerging Infectious Diseases, said.
In addition, this project will provide ongoing support and education to rural Nebraska assisted living and nursing facility providers through a COVID-19 call center.
“There is so much information, from a variety of sources, and it changes rapidly. It is helpful to have a team of experts watching for these recommendations and delivering them to the facilities in a uniform manner. The live mentorship and COVID-19 call center add great value in a very stressful situation,” Dr. Beacom, Director of Rural Health for UNMC College of Public Health and Co-Primary Investigator for this project, said.
“Dr. Beacom has been instrumental in guiding us through the implementation of policies and procedures in response to COVID-19. His expertise and on-going support have provided our team a tremendous amount of confidence in our pandemic preparedness,” Ron Gross, President of Nye Health Services, said.
The adequacy of personal protective equipment supplies within rural Nebraska assisted living and nursing facilities will also be evaluated as part of this project. Assistance will then be provided to secure necessary items.
“The residents in our rural assisted living and nursing facilities are vulnerable and they are our true heroes. Former coaches, teachers, Sunday school teachers, our family, friends… you name it,” said Beacom. “They deserve our very best effort to protect them during this pandemic and I am grateful for the generous gift from the Donald E. Nielsen Foundation in support of these efforts.”
“This project falls very much in line with the education-focused mission of the Foundation,” Heath Boddy, President and CEO of the Nebraska Health Care Foundation, said. “We are grateful to be part of a project that will get critical support to those who are working to protect Nebraskans from COVID-19. These efforts would not be possible without the generosity of the Donald E. Nielsen Foundation.”
“The Foundation is pleased to provide funding for this innovative effort that will serve as a vital resource for the on-going battle against the COVID-19 virus in rural Nebraska nursing facilities and critical access centers. The Project will undoubtedly help save lives in the future,” added Clarence E. Mock, President of the Donald E. Nielsen Foundation, a private, non-profit foundation dedicated to encouraging personal achievement, service to the community and a just society.
