Longtime Fremont Alliance Church pastor retires

The Rev. Tom Nevius doesn’t have to think long to tell you which Bible story is one of his favorites.

It occurs during a storm on the Sea of Galilee when Jesus walks on the water to his disciples in a boat.

“Lord, if it’s you, tell me to come to you on the water,” says his disciple Peter.

Jesus tells him to come. Peter gets out of the boat and starts walking on the water, but when he notices the wind, Peter becomes afraid and starts to sink.

The pastor sees a clear lesson.

“As long as Peter’s eyes were fixed on Jesus, he was all right,” Nevius said. “Once he started looking at the wind and his circumstances, he began to sink. So we want to fix our eyes on Christ. We don’t want to look backward. We don’t want to look sideways. We don’t want to look down. We want to look up to Jesus.”

And that’s what Nevius has worked to do in the 19 years he’s served as pastor of Fremont Alliance Church.

After decades of ministry, Nevius recently retired. He plans to get more exercise and he and his wife, Kitty, look forward to traveling and seeing children and grandchildren who live in different parts of the country.

This week, Nevius looked back at his time at Fremont Alliance, a church known for its missions emphasis, strong youth programs and popular fall festival.

Originally from Illinois, Nevius graduated from Trinity Seminary in Chicago. He and Kitty then planted a church in a Chicago suburb before serving a church in Cranbrook, British Columbia, Canada for 13 years.

In 2003, they had a chance to return to the United States.

“We wanted to come back to America and Fremont was an opportunity we decided to take and we’ve been very happy here,” Nevius said. “We love our church. We love our community and we’re blessed to be here.”

Nevius cites three things the church has worked to do throughout the years – reach up to God in worship; reach in for the community and reach out in mission.

“We’ve kept those three things in mind as we’ve ministered over the years,” he said.

One of the church’s strengths has been missions. It has a missions week every year and throughout its local history, FAC has hosted missionaries who’ve shared their stories of faith.

“We give very generously to the Great Commission Fund, which funds all our missionaries around the world,” Nevius said.

The church has had two successful capital campaigns.

“So we’ve been able to do a lot of remodeling of the building,” he said.

In addition, the church has offered a preschool that’s approaching its 40th year of ministry. It has a strong AWANA program, where kids come to learn about the Bible, and a vibrant youth group.

“We have a great youth pastor,” Nevius said of Brandon Banks, who’s served four years at FAC.

For more than 25 years, the church has hosted its annual fall festival, which has included free children’s games, candy, hot dogs, chips and beverages.

“We have over 1,000 people come through our doors and it’s been a very effective way to show the love of Christ to our community,” Nevius said.

Small FAC groups meet to study God’s word, pray and have fellowship. A Christian counseling service has used the FAC building for many years.

“We have a wonderful worship team,” Nevius said. “Tim Howard has been here 22 years and led our worship. It’s been a blessing to have him.”

For much of his time at FAC, Nevius has served as senior pastor. The last couple of years, he served as associate pastor.

The Rev. Jeremy Stine is lead pastor.

“He’s been a great senior pastor,” Nevius said, adding, “We’ve been transitioning the last two years.”

Nevius has many good memories.

“Some of the best parts were seeing people grow in their faith in Christ and watching them serve the Lord in different ministries,” he said.

When Nevius first arrived in Fremont, he wanted to do something for community leaders. He talked to community leader Scott Getzschman about how to make that happen.

That was the beginning of the Fremont Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast, an interdenominational ministry, which takes place on Good Friday.

Nevius remembers the inaugural event. Former Husker quarterback Jerry Tagge was the first prayer breakfast speaker.

“He had a real testimony of what Christ had done in his life,” Nevius said.

Throughout the years, prayer breakfast speakers have included legendary Husker football coach Tom Obsorne; former Husker assistant football coach Ron Brown; the late Ty Schenzel, founder of The Hope Center for Kids; and most recently Jerry Schemmer, a Denver-based sportscaster and radio show host, who talked about surviving the 1989 plane crash at Sioux City, Iowa.

More than 500 people attended the 18th annual event this year.

Nevius is amazed when considering the first event.

“I didn’t think anyone was going to come to the first meeting,” he said. “I thought we’d get 30 people and we had 300. This community has really responded to it.”

FAC has had unusual moments.

One occurred when Westboro Baptist protesters picketed there and at two other local churches in 2018. Westboro has been known for picketing at veterans’ funerals.

Nevius cites that as one of the strangest things he’s encountered.

“They were in the front of the building with their signs and music,” Nevius said. “Our people (congregants) were very good and walked past them without engaging them.”

Local pastors were puzzled why the protesters, known for picketing veterans’ funerals, came to their churches.

“In my 36 years of ministry, that was a first for me,” Nevius said.

Later in 2018, FAC became a place where students were reunited with their parents after a school lockdown. The lockdown occurred when one student reported seeing two other students enter Fremont High School with what appeared to be a handgun.

The school was placed on lockdown for two hours and police arrived to search the building, evacuating students room by room. A suspect later was found offsite with a BB gun that closely resembled a handgun.

Nevius remembers that day.

“I was in my office and there was a knock on the door,” he said.

A school official asked if the church could be used for reuniting students with their parents. Staff stayed after work to help, providing comfort, direction and prayer.

“You never know what’s going to happen in ministry,” Nevius said.

That was also true with the historic 2019 flood.

The church hosted Samaritan’s Purse, a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization that provides spiritual and physical aid to people suffering in a variety of situations including natural disasters.

Samaritan’s Purse stationed trailers in the church parking lot, coordinating hundreds of volunteers from across the United States, who removed flood-damaged belongings, wet carpet, insulation and sheetrock from homes.

After houses were cleaned and swept, they were treated for mold.

Volunteers stayed at the church for six weeks and Samaritan’s Purse gave the church $300,000 to distribute.

“We set up a team to hand out $300,000, which we did in our community for repairs of houses. That was pretty cool. We had quite a ministry to people who were really hurting because of that flood. People were very grateful for the help,” Nevius said.

He reflects more on that time.

“Even though the flood was devastating to so many people, it also was an opportunity for us to do good in our community,” he said.

Nevius looks to the future.

The Neviuses have four sons, Matthew, Ben, Nathan and Luke and 10 grandchildren. One son lives in Boston and two in Wisconsin and a fourth in Scribner and the couple hopes to travel and see them. Nevius plans to read more as well.

“We’ve enjoyed our time at Fremont Alliance Church,” he said. “It’s been a very generous church to us. We love the people. The staff is great. They will always be in our hearts.”