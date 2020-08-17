Longtime radio station man looks back on career

Whether it’s eating pasta in Italy or seeing volcanoes in New Zealand, Del Meyer has ideas of what he’d like to do in retirement.
The longtime general manager and salesman for KHUB radio will retire on Aug. 31.
After 44 years of working for radio stations in Nebraska, Meyer knows what can be obtained through hard work.
“You can get whatever you want if you want to work for it,” he said.
He has put in the work.
Meyer, who grew up on farm 8 miles east of Hartington, was one of eight siblings.
“I was the baby,” he said.
He graduated from Columbus-Scotus Central High School. Wanting a college degree, he joined the U.S. Army in 1969 and went to Vietnam. He was part of a gun crew attached to the Green Berets and manned an 8-inch, self-propelled gun.
“They would go out and we’d shoot for them when they needed us and they needed us a lot,” he said.
Meyer recalls running toward the gun under enemy fire when the face was blown off of the man in front of him.
“I was holding him and he always wanted to touch his face, but I kept his hands away from it so it would stay sterile, because when that shrapnel hits you, it’s sterile. It’s hot,” he said.
Meyer returned to the United States and went to Wayne State College on the G.I. Bill.
Initially, he’d planned to earn a business degree, but found it boring.
“I was taking electives and we had a radio elective and I loved it so I switched my major,” he said.
He majored in television and radio and earned a minor in business.
Meyer’s career began in 1976. He was 26 years old.
He sold advertising for KQKQ Sweet 98 radio, then went to KFAB radio in Omaha.
After 17 years in Omaha, he began working as a sales manager for radio stations in Grand Island, Kearney and York in 1995. He was there for two years.
In March 1997, he came to KHUB radio in Fremont to help turn the station around financially.
“It was losing a quarter of a million a year,” he said.
He worked as general manager with Barry Reker, sales manager, Chris Walz, operations manager and on-air guy, and Lori Dunn, salesperson.
“It took us 18 months to turn it around, make it profitable,” Meyer said. “We turned it around and it’s been making money ever since, but I couldn’t have done it without those people.”
He worked as a general manager with different owners until 2015 when he became a part-time sales manager and Walz became general manager.
Meyer’s enjoyed his work and will miss it.
“You meet all the politicians, all the concert people,” he said. “You meet all the business owners. It’s really entertaining to meet all the people that own businesses. Some of the people are extremely smart and should be running corporations and they run really, really good operations and it’s just good to see the American dream in action.”
Walz describes Meyer as very trustworthy, straightforward and honest.
“As far as a salesperson and manager, he always did a great job and treated everybody right, made sure they were taken care of,” Walz said.
Walz also noted that the station had different owners in the past.
“We went through quite a few owners through the years and to be able to keep it going and keep increasing year after year really is a testament to him,” Walz said.
Looking back on his career, Meyer recalls good and sad times.
One of the saddest occurred when former KHUB salesman Ernie Parker, a Vietnam veteran who had Parkinson’s disease, died a couple of months ago.
A happy memory was made when the sales team hit budget and Meyer and his wife, Lee, and other employees received an all-expenses-paid week in Cozumel, Mexico.
Meyer and his wife met at St. Bonaventure grade school in Columbus. They graduated from high school the same year — she from Columbus public and he from Scotus Central Catholic.
They met each other again at their 25th class reunion, which the public and parochial schools jointly celebrated. They married in 2000 and have two children, Tony, who lives in Hastings, and Shannon in Omaha, and four grandchildren.
Meyer’s future plans include enjoying retirement and traveling when the COVID-19 pandemic ends.
“I’ve seen the world and I want to go see it again,” he said.
The Meyers have been to Japan and Europe among other places.
Now he’d like to go to New Zealand, Spain, Portugal and Italy. He’d like to eat seafood in a marinara sauce over spaghetti in Italy.
“In New Zealand, I want to see all the volcanoes,” he said.
Reflecting on his early days, Meyer believes it was great to be from a large family, which didn’t have money. He wanted a college degree so he went into the army, noting that people can have what they want if they work for it.
“I had no money,” he said of his early days. “Dad didn’t have money to give me and yet all of us eight kids have college educations — four sisters, four brothers.”
Walz said Meyer definitely will be missed as will his direct style of selling advertising and noted:
“It’s kind of old school, but people know when they talk to him that he’s going to make things happen and is going to do it the right way.”
