Longtime radio station man looks back on career

Whether it’s eating pasta in Italy or seeing volcanoes in New Zealand, Del Meyer has ideas of what he’d like to do in retirement.

The longtime general manager and salesman for KHUB radio will retire on Aug. 31.

After 44 years of working for radio stations in Nebraska, Meyer knows what can be obtained through hard work.

“You can get whatever you want if you want to work for it,” he said.

He has put in the work.

Meyer, who grew up on farm 8 miles east of Hartington, was one of eight siblings.

“I was the baby,” he said.

He graduated from Columbus-Scotus Central High School. Wanting a college degree, he joined the U.S. Army in 1969 and went to Vietnam. He was part of a gun crew attached to the Green Berets and manned an 8-inch, self-propelled gun.

“They would go out and we’d shoot for them when they needed us and they needed us a lot,” he said.

Meyer recalls running toward the gun under enemy fire when the face was blown off of the man in front of him.