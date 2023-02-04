Firefighter Pam Pabian remembers the call to the intersection of Nebraska Highway 79 and Bottom Road.

As a member of the Morse Bluff Volunteer Fire Department, Pabian had answered many calls.

But this was for an accident involving a semi at that intersection — the same place her teen son, Jesse, and his friend, Eric Chvatal, would have been on a snowy day many years ago.

“I knew the minute I got that call — I had the feeling that it was them,” Pabian said.

For almost 30 years, Pabian has served her community through the fire department during accidents, fires and even after a tornado. The 5-foot-tall firefighter was the first woman to join it. And at 62, she continues to serve the department, which soon will have 17 firefighters — four of whom are women.

Pabian is the department’s fire prevention coordinator. As part of the Nebraska Fire Prevention Co-op, consisting of 12 rural fire departments, Pabian coordinates a daylong event that attracts hundreds of people who come for fun, but also learn how to prevent fires and other accidents.

The event is important to Pabian, who was a child when her family’s home caught fire years ago.

Growing up in Fernley, Nevada, Pabian recalls when her dad and grandpa, Dale and Kenneth Reed, served on the volunteer fire department there.

If she and her three siblings were with the men, they went with them to fires.

Pabian was in elementary school when she went to a house fire. Smoke from the fire caused bats to fly out of the bell tower in a church down the street.

A child died in the house fire. Pabian and her siblings weren’t allowed to be close enough to the blaze to see that.

“But I remember how vividly upset my grandfather was,” Pabian said. “Grandpa was happy go lucky and I think that was devastating for him, because it was a child.”

As an adult, Pabian said her biggest fear is having to pull a child, who didn’t survive, out of a house fire.

“That’s why I’m so big with the fire prevention,” she said. “If you can prevent the fire, the child won’t be a victim.”

Pabian was little when she and her family suffered their own loss from a fire.

They’d gone out to a restaurant to eat one night.

When they returned home, they saw flames and smoke coming out of the trailer house where they lived. Their home burned to the ground.

They lost everything — except a television, which was melted and charred, but still worked, and her and her sisters’ Easter gloves and purses.

“We were told that while we were gone, the clock that was on the wall above the refrigerator had fallen behind it and started an electrical fire,” she said. “From that point, I think I always wanted to do something to help people.”

A few years after the fire, Pabian’s family moved to Reno, Nevada, where she went to high school.

“Every time I would hear a siren, I would tune into the sound,” she said. “It always caught my attention.”

Pabian met her husband, Duane, in Reno. Originally from North Bend, he’d been in the U.S. Army and got a job in Nevada. They met at work.

They married and moved to North Bend, where they lived for a year before moving to Morse Bluff in 1981. They’d become the parents of four children, Jesse, Heather, Keri and Michael.

Duane began volunteering with the Morse Bluff Fire Department in the late 1980s. Due to his work schedule, he left the fire department, which Pam joined in 1994.

Pabian assumed, at first, she’d face conflict from guys who didn’t think a woman belonged in the fire department.

“I didn’t run into any of that,” she said. “They were awesome. They were wonderful people.”

She trained alongside the men.

“I never kidded myself that I had the strength of them,” she said. “If I needed help, I was backed up 100%. I did what I could do.”

Pabian remembers when one call hit close to home.

“It was snowing like crazy,” Pabian said.

That time, Chvatal came in his pickup truck to get Jesse so they could go to North Bend and decorate for prom.

On the way, the pickup slid through the intersection of Highway 79 and what’s called Morse Bluff Bottom Road, which is at the foot of a hill.

Chvatal looked up and saw a semi-trailer truck coming down the hill.

“He knew he was going to get hit,” Pabian said. “He gunned it.”

Chvatal hit the pickup’s accelerator pedal and the truck driver — who saw them — moved his rig over a little bit.

If the drivers hadn’t taken those actions, the semi would have struck the pickup broadside, she said. Instead, the semi hit the back of the vehicle.

The pickup spun around several times on the highway.

“They both made it out of there,” she said. “They were fine. I was totally relieved.”

Today, Chvatal is the fire chief of Morse Bluff.

Pabian remembers another close call, when a tornado hit North Bend and Morse Bluff in 1999 — missing both schools by a block.

At the time, she was working at the former Homefront Buyers Guide in Fremont. She’d been watching the storm on radar.

“I think I need to go,” Pabian told her boss. “It’s headed right for Morse (Bluff).”

She recalls the drive from Fremont to North Bend and then to Morse Bluff. She thought about the schools, where children were during the storm.

“It was the worst 15 miles of my life — driving from Fremont to North Bend,” she said.

She remembers learning that the tornado had missed her children’s school.

“That was exhilarating — like a breath of fresh air,” Pabian said, adding that then she knew she could concentrate 100% on whatever she needed to do.

Driving into Morse Bluff, Pabian saw debris everywhere. Firefighters went door to door making sure people were all right.

Pabian went to check on an older woman, who lived alone. The woman had often made kolaches and other treats for Pabian’s family.

“I knocked on her door and she had been taking a nap and never even knew anything happened,” Pabian said. “I loved that woman.”

During the flood of 2019, Pabian was involved in traffic control on Highway 79. Other firefighters warned people of the flooding and evacuated folks from their homes.

Pabian said Morse Bluff firefighters help other area fire departments. Morse Bluff doesn’t have a rescue squad and relies on other departments for those services.

She’s participated in fundraisers like the department’s upcoming pancake feed. The department hosts a Halloween costume contest, too.

Pabian is pleased to be part of the Nebraska Fire Prevention Co-op’s Fun Day on the Saturday of Father’s Day weekend.

The idea behind the event is to help people learn how to keep themselves safe.

Pabian smiles when telling how Rhonda Cerny of the Linwood Volunteer Fire Department invited her to a co-op meeting.

“I’m sitting there and an hour later, I’m fire prevention coordinator,” Pabian said.

But everyone helps.

“It’s such a good group,” she said.

Last year, kids could go through a smoke trailer where they learned to get down low and crawl to find the nearest exit.

The Union Pacific Railroad taught about crossing safety. Omaha Public Power District talked about electrical lines. Smokey the Bear made an appearance, too.

Pabian and her husband now have nine grandchildren with one on the way.

She plans to stay on the fire department and still goes out on calls. The department has had three chiefs, all of whom she describes as wonderful.

“I really lucked out with this fire department,” she said. “We’ve always had a good member count and I have never — not once — felt unsafe out on a call with other firefighters.”

She notes the continual learning process.

“I learn so much from them,” she said. “It’s just amazing. I learn something all the time. There’s so much to it.”