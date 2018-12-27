Do you have a passion for plants?
Do you like to dig in the dirt with your green thumbs?
If so, a Nebraska Extension Master Gardener training program may be the right place for you.
Nebraska Extension is offering Master Gardener training throughout the state in 2019.
The Nebraska EMG program is a horticulture-related volunteer training program based in many counties and has been part of Nebraska Extension since 1976.
EMG volunteers are trained by Nebraska Extension faculty and staff in many horticulture-related topics.
They then contribute time as volunteers, working through their local extension office, to provide horticulture-related information to their community.
More specifically, they provide education about sustainable horticultural practices.
They develop valuable partnerships within the community to act on local issues, leveraging the resources of Nebraska Extension and the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.
Participants are required to complete 40 hours of training and 40 hours of volunteer service during the initial year of their involvement in the program. Initial training curriculum covers topics such as plant science, botany, insects, weed and wildlife management, pesticide safety, soils, turfgrass and whole landscape system management.
EMG volunteers retain their certification through annual training and volunteering.
Volunteer tasks may involve answering phones at a county extension office, giving horticulture presentations to community organizations, assisting 4-H clubs with garden projects, judging horticulture exhibits at county and state fairs, participating in community garden projects, writing a garden column for the local paper and more.
To get started, locally the Dodge County Extension Office will be having an no-obligation informational meeting on Jan. 11.
The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. at the Dodge County Extension Office, 1206 W. 23rd St., and will be led by Extension Educator Kathleen Cue.
“You will find information on the class schedule for 2019, the number of volunteer hours required, applications to the program and assistance in determining if this volunteer program is a good fit for you,” Cue stated in a column published in the Tribune.
Attendees will also get a chance to visit with a Master Gardener to learn of their experience in the program during the informational meeting.
Master Gardener applicants are interviewed in a fun and welcoming environment.
Interns will be assigned a Master Gardener mentor to help with transitioning them through the program.
Classes begin on March 6. The cost of the education is $175 and includes the Nebraska Extension Master Gardener Handbook, a T-shirt, name badge and hand-outs.
If this fee is a challenge for you, other options will be shared at the informational meeting.
“Master Gardeners share a strong sense of fellowship and purpose, helping people in their community and county create environments that are healthy, productive and diverse,” Cue said.
According to Cue, applications to the program are only available at this meeting, and those planning to attend are encouraged to register by calling 402.727.2775 or emailing kcue2@unl.edu.