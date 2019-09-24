Low-income residents can have legal questions answered for free during an event at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
“Lawyers on Main Street” — a no-cost legal aid clinic — is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the library at 1030 N. Broad St.
“This event will help low-income patrons deal with personal legal issues they otherwise could not afford,” said Tina Walker, library director.
The event will deal with civil law questions only — no criminal or appeals questions.
Participants will meet with volunteer lawyers on a first-come, first-served basis. Spanish-speaking volunteers will be onsite.
“We have partnered with the Nebraska State Bar Association, Legal Aid of Nebraska, Creighton University, and the Volunteer Lawyers Project to bring free, legal advice to low-income residents,” Walker said.
The participants will have access to brief legal advice, legal resources and information and self-help forms.
Areas of information include:
- Debtors’ rights.
- Family law.
- Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) benefits.
- Flood recovery.
- Immigration.
- Landlord/tenant information.
- Name change.
- Power of Attorney.
- Protection orders.
“Community members that are struggling with legal questions after the flood, can get legal direction on how to proceed with recovering from the floods,” Walker said. “We have been asked many civil legal questions as library staff and our best option is to provide a legal source that can answer those questions. We reached out to the Nebraska Bar Association as a result of the many questions we get here in the library.”