People planning to launch boats in Nebraska this spring should beware of low-water conditions across the state.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission advises boaters to be patient and cautious when launching and loading a boat.

“We are hoping not to have to close ramps,” said Zach Horstman, Game and Parks’ boating access coordinator. “While many of our ramps have been designed or extended to counter these low water conditions, the recent drought conditions still warrant users to be cautious while launching and loading.”

Horstman recommends boat operators have a spotter with them or check to see if the end of the ramp is visible from the shoreline or dock before launching, if water clarity allows.

He added that local staff are a great resource to get the most current ramp conditions as water levels and ramp conditions vary from one lake to the next.

When a lake’s water level falls, less of the boat ramp is underwater, reducing the length of the ramp for a successful launch, which can cause problems launching and loading a boat.

Once on the water, boat operators should be mindful of the increased possibility of underwater hazards during low-water conditions.