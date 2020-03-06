Lowe's helps Habitat for Humanity for International Women's Day

Women in the Fremont community are giving back — in a big way.
Through a collaboration with the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s, the annual International Women Build is allowing women to help construct houses.
This week from Thursday through Saturday, women from the home improvement chain are helping to construct houses, including one at 2548 Westside Ave.
“We’re really pushing for women to come out and help, just to get women out in the construction site,” Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Joy McKay said.
Since 2003, Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s have held the event on a global level to celebrate International Women’s Day, which will be this Sunday. McKay said the organization has long been partners with Lowe’s.
“They helped us out tremendously during the flood, and they’re still helping us,” she said. “We get a discount anyway, but when we need to purchase flood-related things, we also get a discount.”
The project had four employees from Lowe’s helping out Thursday. The townhouse they began work on actually started in 2019, but was delayed due to the flood.
“We have another townhome also that we’re working on, but this unit is the farthest ahead,” McKay said. “So we’ll work on this one, then we’ll work on the next one, then we’ll probably move to the other ones.”
The townhouse will be occupied by a mother and her two young children, McKay said. Although the team is just painting, she said she hopes as the weather improves, they can finish the house’s siding.
“We’re just putting down primer and then two of the top coats,” McKay said. “So it’ll keep us busy at least through this weekend, if not longer, to try and get everything painted and all three coats done.”
Although windows are already in place, McKay said the house has yet to finish with flooring, cabinets and doors.
“There’s a lot of interior work to be done yet, but now we’re to the point where we can actually work every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, because we can at least be inside and not have to worry about weather,” she said.
But so far, McKay said the project is going great and is proud of the crew she’s working with.
Julia Vandiver, in-store sales manager for Lowe’s, said this project is her third with Habitat for Humanity. She also took part in the Women Build in 2018.
For Vandiver, she said she loves the interaction that the build brings, as well as the good work that’s being done for the community.
“It just leaves you with a really good feeling when you’re done,” she said. “At the end of the day, it makes you feel like you’ve done something good, you’ve helped out.”
Suzanne Smith, executive director of The Bridge, also volunteered for the project, the second that she’s had some staff help out with.
“We’ve supported Habitat since as long as I can remember, and we think it’s an incredible organization,” she said. “And many of the people that we serve are the same people that they serve, so it’s nice to be partners in the projects that they do.”
Smith said she was proud to give back and be a part of something bigger than herself by supporting the community.
“It’s fun, and it’s a beautiful home,” she said. “I’m excited that someone’s going to be having a new phase in their life, and it’s fun to have the Lowe’s people here to partner with them and all the other people that are involved with Habitat.”
McKay said because affordable housing is national issue, the work that Habitat for Humanity does is crucial for family development.
“We count a lot on volunteers, so we need volunteers,” she said. “And I think it’s fun to get women out here that may not normally come out otherwise, but they can see that they can do it so they can come out again.”
To sign up to volunteer on Saturday, regardless of gender, visit the Habitat for Humanity’s website at www.fremonthabitat.org or its social media pages. Interested volunteers can also call 402-721-8771 or visit its office at 701 E. Dodge St.