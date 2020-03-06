Lowe's helps Habitat for Humanity for International Women's Day

The townhouse will be occupied by a mother and her two young children, McKay said. Although the team is just painting, she said she hopes as the weather improves, they can finish the house’s siding.

“We’re just putting down primer and then two of the top coats,” McKay said. “So it’ll keep us busy at least through this weekend, if not longer, to try and get everything painted and all three coats done.”

Although windows are already in place, McKay said the house has yet to finish with flooring, cabinets and doors.

“There’s a lot of interior work to be done yet, but now we’re to the point where we can actually work every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, because we can at least be inside and not have to worry about weather,” she said.

But so far, McKay said the project is going great and is proud of the crew she’s working with.

Julia Vandiver, in-store sales manager for Lowe’s, said this project is her third with Habitat for Humanity. She also took part in the Women Build in 2018.

For Vandiver, she said she loves the interaction that the build brings, as well as the good work that’s being done for the community.