Lower Elkhorn NRD hosts virtual public meeting on lowering groundwater nitrates

As it plans to lower nitrate levels in groundwater for several counties, the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District hosted a virtual meeting to inform the public.
“This is an attempt to inform all stakeholders, you, our viewers tonight, of this proposed management area that would be for protection of groundwater quality,” LENRD Assistant Manager Brian Bruckner said.
LENRD, which had the meeting on Dec. 17, had a variety of speakers talking about details around the second phase of its groundwater management plan for parts of Dodge, Cuming and Colfax counties.
More than 90 participants attended the meeting, which took place through Zoom. The open house public hearing scheduled for Jan. 28 in West Point was postponed.
Bruckner said LENRD’s annual monitoring identified several areas with elevated levels of groundwater nitrate. While the maximum contaminant level for safe drinking water is 10 parts per million, he said these areas had exceeded that limit, with the data presented to its board of directors.
“And if there are areas of concern that are identified, which is what we’re talking about this evening, it does start the conversation about additional action,” Bruckner said. “And of course, that would be a management area.”
Currently, Bruckner said portions of Pierce and Madison counties are in a phase two area, while portions of Pierce are also in phase three. Requirements of phase two include:
- No application of commercial nitrogen fertilizer between Oct. 15 and March 15;
- The certification of operators who apply nitrogen;
- Deep soil testing for residual nitrates for non-legume row crop fields;
- The sampling of irrigation water;
- The prohibition of individual application of commercial nitrogen fertilizer greater than 80 pounds;
- The use of a nitrogen stabilizer or inhibitor for applications greater than 50 pounds; and
- Submitting annual field reports to the district by March 15.
Dr. Jesse E. Bell, Claire M. Hubbard professor of health and environment at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Department of Environmental Agricultural and Occupational Health, spoke on the health effects of nitrate.
Bell said multiple studies conducted around the world have shown that negative health outcomes are associated with high concentrations of nitrates in drinking water. Additionally, Nebraska had a relatively high rate of pediatric cancer that is on the rise.
“We also have some pretty high rates of birth defects as well, and some of these pediatric cancers that we’ve seen here in Nebraska seem to have an association with areas that have high nitrates in their drinking water,” he said.
But with this messaging, Bell said there’s hope, and agriculture is part of the solution.
“This is why I’m hoping that we can develop partnerships between the agricultural community and the public health community to try to help address and deal with some of these issues that we’re seeing here in Nebraska so that we can have a safer Nebraska,” he said, “and not hopefully see in the future some of these potential impacts that we’re seeing across the state.”
Charles Shapiro, emeritus professor of soil science/crop nutrition at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, spoke on dealing with the nutrient regulations.
Shapiro said much of the training and sample-taking is cheap and wouldn’t take much time. With bigger issues like the limit of nitrogen application, he provided options to make it more feasible.
Overall, Shapiro described the process as “turning lemons into lemonade,” as many of the requirements would be beneficial.
“Is it an opportunity to make your operation more efficient and gain maybe some savings in nitrogen, fine-tune your management, or just look at the NRD as somebody trying to go into your life and make your life miserable?” he said. “It’s a choice, and I’m hoping that you can take the choice to use it as an opportunity to fine-tune your operation.”
Tatiana Davila, groundwater geologist and wellhead protection coordinator with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, spoke about the history of Nebraska’s geology and the different options for treatment available.
“The aquifer vulnerability is significant in Nebraska given our unique geologic setting over the Great Plains Aquifer and our highly permeable soils in areas with a shallow water table,” she said.
Bruckner said if approved by the board of directors, the phase would go into effect one year from its decision. Moving forward, he said LENRD would provide financial assistance on soil-testing kits and lab analysis.
“We realize that this requires some adaptation and some change out there,” he said, “but I will be the first to say that we as a staff and as a district are committed to seeing this program to be a success and we’re here to work with you and not against you.”
A recording of the event is available on LENRD’s website.