Lower Elkhorn NRD hosts virtual public meeting on lowering groundwater nitrates

“This is why I’m hoping that we can develop partnerships between the agricultural community and the public health community to try to help address and deal with some of these issues that we’re seeing here in Nebraska so that we can have a safer Nebraska,” he said, “and not hopefully see in the future some of these potential impacts that we’re seeing across the state.”

Charles Shapiro, emeritus professor of soil science/crop nutrition at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, spoke on dealing with the nutrient regulations.

Shapiro said much of the training and sample-taking is cheap and wouldn’t take much time. With bigger issues like the limit of nitrogen application, he provided options to make it more feasible.

Overall, Shapiro described the process as “turning lemons into lemonade,” as many of the requirements would be beneficial.

“Is it an opportunity to make your operation more efficient and gain maybe some savings in nitrogen, fine-tune your management, or just look at the NRD as somebody trying to go into your life and make your life miserable?” he said. “It’s a choice, and I’m hoping that you can take the choice to use it as an opportunity to fine-tune your operation.”