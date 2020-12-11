Lower Elkhorn NRD releases details on groundwater plans to deal with nitrate levels

“It’s important to remember that as groundwater users, we have a responsibility to protect the resource for the future,” Bruckner said in the release. “How many years into the future is up to us.”

According to the release, a phase two area can occur if at least 20% of the monitored wells have nitrate concentrations between five and nine parts per million for nitrate-nitrogen.

Although nitrate is found naturally in the environment, it can come in excess from the use of commercial fertilizers and can contaminate groundwater when carried through the soil below plant roots.

“Improvements are not expected immediately, but hopefully in the next several years, positive changes will be realized,” Bruckner said in the release. “Growers should be able adapt to production changes without negative impacts on crop yields and may see an uptick in profitably with increased nitrogen efficiency.”

Members of the public will be able to submit questions and comments during the event. For more information, call LENRD at 402-371-7313.

