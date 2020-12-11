Lower Elkhorn NRD releases details on groundwater plans to deal with nitrate levels

The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District released details on the second phase of its groundwater management plan for Dodge, Cuming and Colfax counties to keep nitrate levels from increasing.
LENRD will host a virtual public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 concerning the plan. The link is available on its website and Facebook page.
Speakers at the meeting will include Dr. Jesse E. Bell from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Tatiana Davila from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, Charles Shapiro from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Brian Bruckner from LENRD.
Additionally, an open house public meeting is tentatively planned for Jan. 28 at the Nielsen Center in West Point.
LENRD, which monitors groundwater quality in 15 northeastern Nebraska counties, discovered groundwater nitrates in portions of Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties in 2018.
Support Local Journalism
In October, the LENRD Board of Directors voted to begin considering a second phase to its groundwater management plan, which was established in the early 1990s. According to a press release, the controls of the new phase include:
- Prohibiting fall/winter commercial nitrogen fertilizer application between Oct. 15 and March 15.
- Certifying operators, who apply commercial nitrogen.
- Submitting field reports to the LENRD annually by March 15.
- Requiring deep soil sampling (24 inches) in fields planted continuously to corn.
- Requiring irrigation water sampling once every four years.
“It’s important to remember that as groundwater users, we have a responsibility to protect the resource for the future,” Bruckner said in the release. “How many years into the future is up to us.”
According to the release, a phase two area can occur if at least 20% of the monitored wells have nitrate concentrations between five and nine parts per million for nitrate-nitrogen.
Although nitrate is found naturally in the environment, it can come in excess from the use of commercial fertilizers and can contaminate groundwater when carried through the soil below plant roots.
“Improvements are not expected immediately, but hopefully in the next several years, positive changes will be realized,” Bruckner said in the release. “Growers should be able adapt to production changes without negative impacts on crop yields and may see an uptick in profitably with increased nitrogen efficiency.”
Members of the public will be able to submit questions and comments during the event. For more information, call LENRD at 402-371-7313.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.