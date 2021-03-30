Lower Elkhorn NRD takes public input on groundwater nitrates at open house

"What last Thursday's event was able to provide was the opportunity to inform the public of the issues," LENRD Assistant Manager Brian Bruckner told the Fremont Tribune. "If they had any questions, we had multiple staff members on hand, we had multiple display booths and pieces of information that were available to hopefully inform constituents and stakeholders."

Bruckner said discussion on the proposed management area was initiated last fall with the district's board of directors after a water quality and quantity date was presented to the members.

"As part of that conservation and as part of that analysis, there were areas in Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties that indicated elevated nitrates, and it elevated to the point that it met the triggers that are currently outlined in our rules and regulations to establish this phase two area," he said.

For LENRD, the next step was to present the information to the general public on the proposed amendments.

At the open house meeting, members of the public were allowed to submit oral or written testimony and talk about the issues one-on-one with the board of directors and staff.

"There's a formal hearing record that's being created, and so when it's available, we will come back to the board for continued discussion," Bruckner said.