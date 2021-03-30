Lower Elkhorn NRD takes public input on groundwater nitrates at open house

Almost 300 people attended an open house public hearing to discuss a proposed groundwater management plan to combat rising levels in nitrate last Thursday.
"I would consider it a success," Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Assistant Manager Brian Bruckner said. "I appreciated the fact that people turned out and hopefully they got the information that they wanted."
LENRD had the meeting in the Nielsen Center in West Point. The district previously had a virtual meeting on the topic in January.
"It was a successful event and I hope the public left with a better understanding of the challenges the district is facing," LENRD General Manager Mike Sousek said in a press release. "We appreciate the feedback and the sharing of local ideas as we develop plans for local solutions."
The district is looking at moving into the second phase of the groundwater management plan for parts of Dodge, Cuming and Colfax counties.
With the high levels of nitrate found in the groundwater in these areas, a proposed list of requirements was announced at the virtual meeting, which include:
- No application of commercial nitrogen fertilizer between Oct. 15 and March 15;
- The certification of operators who apply nitrogen;
- Deep soil testing for residual nitrates for non-legume row crop fields;
- The sampling of irrigation water;
- The prohibition of individual application of commercial nitrogen fertilizer greater than 80 pounds;
- The use of a nitrogen stabilizer or inhibitor for applications greater than 50 pounds; and
- Submitting annual field reports to the district by March 15.
"What last Thursday's event was able to provide was the opportunity to inform the public of the issues," LENRD Assistant Manager Brian Bruckner told the Fremont Tribune. "If they had any questions, we had multiple staff members on hand, we had multiple display booths and pieces of information that were available to hopefully inform constituents and stakeholders."
Bruckner said discussion on the proposed management area was initiated last fall with the district's board of directors after a water quality and quantity date was presented to the members.
"As part of that conservation and as part of that analysis, there were areas in Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties that indicated elevated nitrates, and it elevated to the point that it met the triggers that are currently outlined in our rules and regulations to establish this phase two area," he said.
For LENRD, the next step was to present the information to the general public on the proposed amendments.
At the open house meeting, members of the public were allowed to submit oral or written testimony and talk about the issues one-on-one with the board of directors and staff.
"There's a formal hearing record that's being created, and so when it's available, we will come back to the board for continued discussion," Bruckner said.
Bruckner said LENRD presented the means and methods it uses to monitor water quality. But he said the district is also trying to inform the public of growing research on the health implications of not just nitrates in water, but other agrochemicals.
"There's some research and some information that's coming out, and it's making some connections on some other health implications that I think the public needs to pay attention to," Bruckner said. "And so that was another critical piece of that effort."
Information on the research is included on LENRD's recently launched website, nitrateinwater.org. The site also highlights nitrate concerns throughout LENRD's 15-county district and the steps being taken.
Although the subject material is serious, Bruckner said LENRD is not trying to spread fear.
"That's not at all our intent. It's to share information, and how it's received I think is all in the eye of the receiver," he said. "And so while it may be alarming, it is deserving of concern for sure."
Bruckner said he's seen some people with agriculture operations take concern to the proposed changes.
"At the end of the day, what I want people to understand is that I'm certainly not here to create more regulation just for regulation's sake," he said. "I'm here to implement the rules and regs as written and as approved by not only our current board of directors, but by their predecessors for up to two decades."
Most importantly, Bruckner said he wants the public to know that Thursday night's meeting is just one step in a multitude of steps throughout the process.
"Our board is not going to do a knee-jerk reaction and it's not going to enact anything under the veil of secrecy without the public being well informed and without the public having the opportunity to provide comment and be part of that discussion," he said. "And so ultimately, we had a responsibility to adhere to, but at the end of the day, we recognized the need to come up with solutions that inform all of those affected and acknowledge the input of all of those affected as well."