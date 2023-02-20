The Lower Platte North NRD (LPNNRD) and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service will be holding the 2023 LPNNRD Local Working Group meeting to discuss natural resource conservation program priorities for the upcoming year.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Lower Platte North Headquarters, located at 511 Commercial Park Road in Wahoo.

Individuals may attend virtually by joining on Zoom. To request an invitation to attend via Zoom, contact the Lower Platte North NRD office at 402-443-4675 in order to request an invitation.