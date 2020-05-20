LPP announces 14 new cases of COVID-19, company believes it is 'flattening the curve'

Lincoln Premium Poultry noted an additional 14 cases of COVID-19 within the company since reporting one week ago.
The additional cases brings the plant's total number of confirmed cases to 54. As of Tuesday, the company has registered 90 negative cases among employees.
Jessica Kolterman, director of Corporate and External Affairs, said the company has mapped a growth curve within the company and said the company can show it is flattening the curve.
"We are excited to share that 29 team members have returned to work and are helping us make food for the country," she said.
More than 65 employees have been given the chance to self-isolate at home with pay, the press release stated.
“We will continue to do everything we can to support our team members during this time and will be handing out chicken for them to enjoy with their families this holiday weekend," Kolterman said.
Additional protective measures have been implemented by LPP based on guidance from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Those measures include additional screening, mandatory mask use and additional deep cleaning.
“We will continue to have team members tested who show symptoms or who have been directly exposed,” Kolterman said. "As we continue testing, our total will grow. That being said, we are comfortable with the measured growth and will keep working to keep the curve flat.”
