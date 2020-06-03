LPP provides COVID-19 update, will shift to monthly updates

Lincoln Premium Poultry reported an additional 15 positive COVID-19 cases during the past week, according to a Wednesday press release.

The 15 new cases bring the company's total to 88 cases. The company has also registered 110 negative cases among employees.

“We have watched COVID-19 cases come in each week, but we continue to keep the curve flat within our facilities and are working to improve our mitigation efforts," said Jessica Kolterman, director of corporate and external affairs. "As we ease into the next phase and what we consider a ‘new normal’ we will report total cases to the public once a month.”

Kolterman said LPP has worked hard on mitigation efforts since the end of February.