LPP provides COVID-19 update, will shift to monthly updates
Lincoln Premium Poultry

The Costco poultry processing complex, run by Lincoln Premium Poultry in south Fremont, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house Saturday. Governor Pete Ricketts will be attending.

Lincoln Premium Poultry reported an additional 15 positive COVID-19 cases during the past week, according to a Wednesday press release.

The 15 new cases bring the company's total to 88 cases. The company has also registered 110 negative cases among employees. 

“We have watched COVID-19 cases come in each week, but we continue to keep the curve flat within our facilities and are working to improve our mitigation efforts," said Jessica Kolterman, director of corporate and external affairs. "As we ease into the next phase and what we consider a ‘new normal’ we will report total cases to the public once a month.” 

Kolterman said LPP has worked hard on mitigation efforts since the end of February. 

“The pandemic has had an impact on our team members like everyone else in the world, but we are proud of the education we have done and the way our team members have adapted to our new processes” Kolterman said. “Our new normal means continued use of masks, temp checks, social distancing, and other interventions.”
 
The company reported its first and only COVID-19 related death on May 4. According to Wednesday's press release, 68 employees have since returned to work. 
