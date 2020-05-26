LPP records 19 new COVID-19 cases over past week, 50 employees return to work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Premium Poultry reported an additional 19 COVID-19 cases at its Fremont facility in the last week, according to a press release Tuesday.

The previous week’s cases brings LPP’s total to 73 cases. The company has also registered 103 negative cases among employees. LPP Director of Corporate and External Affairs Jessica Kolterman said 50 employees have returned to work.

“As the virus continues to be prevalent in our communities, we know we will continue to have cases each week,” she said in a press release. “We continue to keep the curve flat within our facilities and have seen 50 team members return to work. That’s encouraging for all of us.”

The press release states the plant has continued to support the Fremont community during the pandemic.

“We are very proud of our team and the work they continue to do to provide food for our friends and neighbors. As a company we have continually provided food to our local food banks, in addition to directly providing chicken to team members,” Kolterman said.

Additional protective measures have been implemented by LPP based on guidance from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Those measures include additional screening, mandatory mask use and additional deep cleaning.

“While we add a few cases each day, we have also been fortunate in that each day we also have had team members fully recover and return to work and we will continue to be vigilant in our efforts to protect our team members until the threat of the virus has passed,” Kolterman said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.