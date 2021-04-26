Lucky for Life switching to daily drawings in July

Starting July 19, the multi-state Lucky for Life Lotto game will hold drawings Monday through Sunday, seven days a week.

Currently, Lucky for Life drawings are held twice a week on Monday and Thursday evenings. Moving to daily drawings will give players more opportunities to win the top prize of $1,000 a day for life.

“The decision by the game group to add drawings increases the opportunities for players to win $1,000 a day for life, and reinforces the overall brand nationwide,” said Brian Rockey, Nebraska Lottery director. “We also expect to generate additional proceeds for good causes across Nebraska.”

To prepare for the change to seven day draws, starting on April 26 the amount of drawings that can be purchased in advance for Lucky for Life will be temporarily reduced. The maximum number of drawings that can be purchased on a multi-draw ticket decreases by one after each successive drawing. Beginning Friday, July 16, players will again be able to purchase tickets for up to 12 weeks of drawings (84 draws). Complete information on the multi-draw phase out is available at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com.