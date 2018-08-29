Although the days of Laurel and Hardy and their slapstick comedy are all but forgotten, the classic duo’s pie-throwing antics were alive and well at the Fremont Family YMCA on Wednesday.
With the afternoon sun glaring down on the sidewalk outside the Hazel R. Keene Wellness Center, a small crowd gathered to enjoy the time honored tradition of watching another person getting a pie thrown in their face.
The man on the receiving end of the pie toss was longtime YMCA staffer Mike Leise, who is also known as ‘Lumpy’.
He earned the unique honor as part of a contest to commemorate “Launch Week”—a series of group fitness classes that feature new music and new moves— to collect school supplies for the Salvation Army.
The premise was simple: From the week of Aug. 13 to 19, 10 boxes would be on display in the YMCA lobby, where anybody could come in and make donations. Each box represented a YMCA staff member—either a group fitness instructor, YMCA CEO Jerry Rinne, or Leise.
“People could just bring in their school supplies donations and put it in whichever box they wanted to,” said Valerie Prenzlow, wellness director at the YMCA. “They could donate anytime, any group fitness class they came into or if they just wanted to donate they could. It was just kind of a great way to make members aware that we have many group fitness classes and have a lot of fun.”
At the end of the week, whoever had the box with the most school supplies would win the honor of the pie.
“We had quite a bit [of school supplies],” Prenzlow said. “I think I have five overfilled boxes of school supplies.”
When the week was over, and the school supplies were tallied, Lumpy had emerged victorious.
“I think he kind of knew it was coming toward him,” Prenzlow said. “Someone bought like two small boxes of just notebooks and put it under his box so they would make sure he had the most.”
When the time came to collect his prize, Lumpy was ready.
“Let’s go,” Leise said in nervous anticipation.
Sitting on a bench covered in plastic sheeting—to cut down on clean-up time—and surrounded by friends, coworkers and onlookers with their phone’s camera recording—he graciously accepted the honor and received a banana creme pie to the face courtesy of Jennifer Gegnza.
Gegnza, Career and Alumni Relations Coordinator at Midland, won the honor of throwing the pie after YMCA staff drew names of people who attended Launch Week.
“She’s been working out to throw that pie Mike, you should’ve seen all the throws she’s been doing,” Rinne goaded Leise just before the pie was thrown.
When the deed was done, Lumpy wiped the whipped cream from his face and swore to pass the honor along to Rinne next year.
“That guy right there is a cheater, it’s all on you Rinne,” he told the crowd. “I’m going after you next year.”
Prenzlow said that the YMCA likes to do these types of drives because it fits in with its belief in the importance of non-profits and community.
“As the Y, we are a non-profit and we know what it’s like being a non-profit and helping others out in the community, and we thought this would be a great way to give back to our community,” she said. “We’re here for the community, and it’s one way that we can show them.”
Additionally, the drive provided a good opportunity for staff members to have some fun—and potentially win some bragging rights.
“They had a good time with it, egging each other on to get more school supplies,” she said. “It made it really feel like a family community.”
Fremont Tribune reporter James Farrell contributed to this story.