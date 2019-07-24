Robin Ritter is inviting area residents to take part in a unique opportunity.
Ritter is chief executive officer of Uniquely Yours Stability Support, Inc., in Fremont.
On Saturday, the public is invited to the Sixth Annual Freewill Garage Sale & Lunch and Learn from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday at the UYSS office at 240 N. Main St.
Those who attend can have a free lunch, shop at the the agency’s Unique Boutique Shop and — most importantly — provide their suggestions on what they believe the community needs.
Ritter said items at the Unique Boutique may be obtained for a freewill donation. Families, who don’t have the funds, can shop for free.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for folks to come into UYSS, shop for free items in the Unique Boutique Shop, get what they need, pay what they can — if they can,” Ritter said.
Attendees also are invited to a no-cost lunch, a tour and a chance to meet the UYSS team. Spaghetti, chips, a treat and a beverage are on the lunch menu.
The highlight of the event is the opportunity for attendees to share their ideas for meeting community needs.
UYSS takes the attendees’ recommendations and includes these suggestions — if the ideas fit with the agency’s mission — in its Community Support Program.
All suggestions are shared in a report to other community partners, including the Fremont Family Coalition.
“Each year, we are surprised at what families and individuals share,” Ritter said.
Past attendees have suggested the need for tangible items like laundry soap, cleaning supplies, clothing, use of a computer and reading glasses.
But last year, the ideas shared moved to a broader request — such as how attendees could get more involved in community outreach projects.
“That’s exciting and what we all strive for,” Ritter said. “It illustrates that our entire team of community partners’ collaborative efforts are indeed making a difference.”
UYSS is a Fremont-based agency that works to prevent homelessness or help people get out of this situation. The FFC works to create community partnerships to help people improve their quality of life.
“Our ultimate goal at UYSS is to use collective efforts to move families and individuals from ‘needing our community’ to ‘supporting our community,” Ritter said. “It’s their voices that lead to change and we are listening.”
Ritter also said the hope is that the entire community can take a serious look at what the families are saying that they need and see how to be part of the equation.
The Lunch and Learn is one of Ritter’s favorite UYSS events.
“I enjoy having these conversations with those who want to visit about these topics, sometimes difficult conversations, collecting the information and looking at the contrasting information from previous years and what that says about our communitywide efforts between all the outstanding agencies,” Ritter said.
Alley access will be provided to the event. For more information, call 402-727-UYSS (8977).