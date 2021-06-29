Lutheran churches donate nearly 30,000 diapers to families in need

"They could either deliver them or bring them on Sundays; They could bring them in during the business hours during the week or they could order them on Amazon and have them delivered directly to us through," she said. "So we had them coming in that way as well."

Webb said members of Good Shepherd were able to bring diapers in to the church or donate money, which would then be used to buy diapers for the drive.

"They were so willing to give, and especially that last week, we had a push," she said. "We had donations given, money donations that we were able to go out and purchase diapers then."

On Friday, the almost 30,000 diapers were delivered to Lutheran Family Services.

"We're just super thankful," Program Manager Michelle Padilla said. "Since over the last year with COVID and the flood back-to-back on that, we just depleted a lot of our materials that we give out or have people earn in our incentives program."

With the annual event, Padilla said Lutheran Family Services is always appreciative of the churches' donation, which she called "crazy" this year.

"I wasn't sure that they'd be able to do it this year because of everything that's been happening," she said. "But they did, they pulled it off and they did it well."