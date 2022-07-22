Lutheran churches plan Christmas in July

St. Timothy Lutheran and Salem Lutheran will experience the 5th Annual Christmas in July on July 31 at St. Timothy Lutheran at 10:30 a.m. with communion.
The service will include the singing of many Christmas hymns. Attendees are asked to wear Christmas shirts, ties, jewelry, and/or red and green. A pot luck occurs after services.
For Christmas gifts, St. Timothy is collecting non-perishable food for LifeHouse Food Bank and Salem is collecting items for The Table. Guests are welcome.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today