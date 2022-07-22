 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lutheran churches plan Christmas in July

Local News

St. Timothy Lutheran and Salem Lutheran will experience the 5th Annual Christmas in July on July 31 at St. Timothy Lutheran at 10:30 a.m. with communion.

The service will include the singing of many Christmas hymns. Attendees are asked to wear Christmas shirts, ties, jewelry, and/or red and green. A pot luck occurs after services.

For Christmas gifts, St. Timothy is collecting non-perishable food for LifeHouse Food Bank and Salem is collecting items for The Table. Guests are welcome.

