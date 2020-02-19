Lutheran Family Services to host disaster preparedness classes

Lutheran Family Services in Fremont will host a number of disaster preparedness classes for the public in the wake of an ice jam on the Platte River that has led to flooding in the area.

Classes begin on Tuesday, Feb. 25 and run through Friday, March 6. Disaster case manager Cynthia Ravanales said the classes will teach families how to prepare for natural disasters, including floods.

“We’ll teach families how to create an emergency kit, how to create a contact list, how to create an evacuation plan, among other things,” she said. “We are also going to be providing resources to whoever comes to the classes.”

Ravanales said this is the first time the course has been held by LFS. She said it was organized in response to the recent ice jam on the Platte River.

“This is not something we do often,” she said. “We have known that we are in potential flooding so we have discussed the class with our emergency manager and are just trying to gather more information on how to be prepared.”

Flooding in the area began Saturday around 5 p.m. when an ice jam occurred on the Platte River, forcing water to divert from the river to divert into the Rod and Gun Club and over County Road 19.

