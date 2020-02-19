Lutheran Family Services to host disaster preparedness classes

Lutheran Family Services in Fremont will host a number of disaster preparedness classes for the public in the wake of an ice jam on the Platte River that has led to flooding in the area.
Classes begin on Tuesday, Feb. 25 and run through Friday, March 6. Disaster case manager Cynthia Ravanales said the classes will teach families how to prepare for natural disasters, including floods.
“We’ll teach families how to create an emergency kit, how to create a contact list, how to create an evacuation plan, among other things,” she said. “We are also going to be providing resources to whoever comes to the classes.”
Ravanales said this is the first time the course has been held by LFS. She said it was organized in response to the recent ice jam on the Platte River.
“This is not something we do often,” she said. “We have known that we are in potential flooding so we have discussed the class with our emergency manager and are just trying to gather more information on how to be prepared.”
Flooding in the area began Saturday around 5 p.m. when an ice jam occurred on the Platte River, forcing water to divert from the river to divert into the Rod and Gun Club and over County Road 19.
You have free articles remaining.
The flooding forced two residents to be evacuated that night.
Mayor Scott Getzchman said around 600 tons of rock were used to stabilize County Road 19 during last night’s emergency City Council meeting. During the meeting, City Council unanimously approved up to $100,000 on repairs to a damaged levee to prevent the road from flooding.
Dodge County emergency manager Tom Smith said materials were ordered prior to last year’s floods so classes could be held to train the community on natural disaster preparedness.
“We’ve been looking for ways to be proactive through this and LFS wanted to take that on,” he said.
He said the classes could give individuals a better chance to be prepared for disasters, which may help emergency responders divert their attention to those who need help.
“If individual residents are prepared, that can free up resources for public response to go and help people who do need the help,” he said. “If a community member and its community are prepared, it’s more resilient.”
The courses are free to the public. Those interested in signing up for a class can call 402-941-0075 to be added.