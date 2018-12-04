President Donald J. Trump has proclaimed Dec. 5 as a National Day of Mourning in remembrance of former President George H.W. Bush.
Out of respect for the 41st President of the United States and to honor his vast contributions to our country during his lifetime, and consistent with the Presidential Proclamation, the United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Wednesday.
USPS will provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that its network remains fluid and does not experience any impacts to package delivery operations that might negatively affect customers or business partners during the remainder of the busy holiday season.