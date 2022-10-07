MainStreet Fremont plans Fremont Gallery Walk

People who enjoy art, live music and snacks are invited for a special event on Saturday, Oct. 15, in downtown Fremont.

That’s when MainStreet of Fremont is hosting the Fremont Gallery Walk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 30 businesses in downtown Fremont will host about 35 artists. Each business will have a space for an artist to sell or display artwork. Visual arts include paintings and photography.

Other artists will sing and play musical instruments.

“It’s a great way for businesses and the artists to connect and create more of a creative community in downtown Fremont,” said Melissa Powell, MainStreet executive director.

Powell said Katy Jones, professor of art and design at Midland University, suggested the idea.

“She had been in a community that had done this before and it went over really well,” Powell said. “She thought it would be a great thing for Fremont.”

Powell said Jones took the lead on the endeavor, matching artists with businesses.

Those who attend the event can get a punch card. They go to different businesses and see the artists, and can get a free beverage at one of the participating establishments.

“We’re really excited about getting this going,” Powell said. “We’ve had great feedback from businesses and artists in the community.”

Powell invites the public to come to the event.

“I hope people attend so they can come and see all that downtown has to offer,” Powell said. “I don’t think people realize all the great things we have down here.”

It’s also an opportunity for those who enjoy art and creativity.

“I’m excited to bring my kids and show them all the different types of art,” Powell said.

The gallery walk is a new event to downtown Fremont.

“This is our inaugural gallery walk,” Powell said. “We’re hoping to make it a fall and spring event.”

The nonprofit Downtown Fremont Development Group is also presenting its Fremont Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Fifth Street and Park Avenue.

Family friendly activities include:

8-10 a.m.—Pancakes in the Park;

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Artisan market;

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Pony rides and a petting zoo;

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Food trucks;

4-6 p.m. – Farm to Table Community Dinner;

5-6 p.m. – “The Wildwoods” concert.

The Farm to Table dinner features brisket, roasted potatoes and green beans and is followed by the concert.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event at Milady Coffeehouse, 105 E. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.