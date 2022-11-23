MainStreet of Fremont Annual Christmas Walk

The merriment of the Christmas season is coming to downtown Fremont on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Almost 50 businesses are participating in the MainStreet of Fremont’s Annual Christmas Walk and Small Business Saturday. The long-tenured event is set from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in downtown Fremont.

The public is invited to the annual holiday celebration, which includes carriage rides, cookies, cocoa and costumed characters. Various businesses will offer in-store or in-restaurant specials.

“The Christmas Walk is an event that has been in Fremont for as long as I can remember and is such a great opportunity for the community to come down and gather and start off the holiday season and enjoy the wonderful downtown Fremont area,” said Melissa Powell, MainStreet executive director.

Children can have some holiday fun when they meet the princess sisters and huggable snowman between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and Christmas mice characters from 1-5 p.m., all at 152 E. Sixth St.

Guests who want to benefit a local animal rescue can visit the Wise Olde Owl between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. There, FurEver Home Inc., will gift wrap purchases at the store. The nonprofit agency will accept freewill donations for the service.

Animal lovers also might want to stop by the parking lot at Sixth Street and Park Avenue between 2-6 p.m. to see a live nativity featuring some furry friends.

Folks who enjoy music can visit Abe Krasne’s Home Furnishings, where Jameson Brettman will provide live tunes from 11 a.m. to noon and 1-2 p.m. in front of store.

Christmas Walk visitors can get a little lift this holiday season by taking a free trolley ride with Santa. Rides with the big guy in red will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests wanting a ride will embark at Sixth and Main streets.

And it’s not too late to get a letter to Santa. MainStreet of Fremont will provide a letters to Santa station and free books from noon to 3 p.m. at 152 E. Sixth St.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont Police Department and Fremont Fire Department will be part of the festivities with the public able to see firetrucks and help stuff a sheriff’s cruiser with toys from 2-6 p.m. on Sixth Street between Park Avenue and Main Street.

Festive evening activities are planned as well.

The Fremont Area Art Association is partnering with Keene Memorial Library to offer a craft, cookies and a Children’s Storytime from 5-7 p.m. in the gallery.

Old-fashioned carriage rides can transport guests down the street and back in time as the horse-drawn vehicle makes its way through the downtown area. Visitors board the carriage at Sixth and Main streets.

The carriage takes passengers past businesses decked out for the season with festive lights and decorations.

Guests also can enjoy some Christmas camaraderie during the annual tree lighting which starts at 5:30 p.m., on the corner of Sixth and Main streets.

A schedule of times, businesses and events includes:

7-11 a.m. – Osteria Kayla: Mimosas, Bloody Mary’s, and Brunch options for purchase.

9 a.m.-noon – Epicentro: Christmas cookies.

9 a.m. to noon – Milady Coffeehouse: Meet Santa, enjoy some waffles.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Princess sisters and huggable snowman and First State Bank: Free gift wrap giveaway, both at 152 E. Sixth S., while supplies last. One per household.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Smitten + Steel Clothing Co.: Treats and specials.

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Park Avenue Antiques: All-day specials and refreshments and Wise Olde Owl: discounts and treats. Furever Homes will gift-wrap Wise Olde Owl purchases (freewill donations); and Lou’s Sporting Goods: All day Black Friday specials and holiday treats, hot cocoa and coffee.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Fremont Appliance: In-store specials and refreshments.

10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Thriftology: Half price off entire store.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Pamz Unique Closet: Treats, prizes and raffles.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Bad Dog Bikes: holiday treats, hot cocoa and discounts throughout the store and Fia & Belle: Holiday treats and a special and Goldenrod Salon: a special.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Ambient Crystals and C&S CBD Relief: Indoor specials and Nebraska Quilt Company, specials.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – L.A. Fireproof Door: a special.

10 a.m. to 10 p.m., – Reinitas: Live music and a special.

10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.—R Antiques: Holiday treats.

11 a.m. to noon—Abe Krasne’s Home Furnishings: Jameson Brettman live music in front of the store.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Free trolley rides with Santa: pickup location Sixth and Main streets.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – The Apt Store: Holiday treats and a special.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Yankee Peddler West: Special Swedish “Jul” items along with holiday goodies and Crush Pizza and Alehouse: specials.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Specialtea: Holiday treats.

11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. – Chuy’s Mexican Restaurant: a special.

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Los Mezcales: specials.

11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Cravings Food Truck: Nostalgic sips and snack at Sixth and Main streets.

Noon to 3 p.m. – MainStreet of Fremont: Letters to Santa Station and free Christmas books, 152 E. Sixth St.

Noon to 7 p.m. – Buck’s Axe Throwing: Demonstrations on adult axe throwing and kids Velcro axe throwing.

1-2 p.m. – Abe Krasne’s Home Furnishing: Jameson Brettman live music in front of the store.

1-4 p.m. – Blue Yoga: holiday open house and Gallery 92 West: gallery and Art Emporium gift shop open.

1-5 p.m. – Christmas mice, 152 E. Sixth St.

2-6 p.m. – Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont Police Department, Fremont Fire Department – See firetrucks and stuff the sheriff’s cruiser with toy donations.

2-6 p.m. – Live Nativity scene with animals in the parking lot of Sixth Street and Park Avenue.

3-5 p.m. – Five-O-Five Brewery: craft, snacks, hot cocoa and a special.

3-7 p.m. – Bourbon Trail Lounge: specials and a visit from the Grinch.

3:30-7 p.m. – Salvation Army: Brass Band at Dodge County Escrow.

5-7 p.m. – Gallery 92 West: Children’s Storytime, holiday crafts and Kiel’s Barber Shop: Photos with Santa and a coloring contest with the Grinch.

5-7 p.m. – Carriage rides: Pick up location, Sixth and Main streets.

5:30 p.m. – Christmas tree lighting, corner of Sixth and Main streets.