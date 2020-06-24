MainStreet of Fremont earns accreditation

MainStreet of Fremont has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America program.
Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier of recognition and signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street Approach.
In 2019 alone, $6.45 billion of public and private reinvestment was generated, 6,466 net new businesses were opened, 32,316 net new were jobs created, and 10,412 buildings were rehabilitated in Main Street America communities.
MainStreet of Fremont’s performance is evaluated by Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet 10 rigorous performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.
MainStreet of Fremont’s mission is to improve the quality of life in Fremont by strengthening the historic downtown as the center of the community. In 2019 alone, $20,600 local public improvement dollars were reinvested into downtown beautification and $59,400 was reinvested by privately owned building rehabilitation projects – capitalizing on the idea that the downtown is the center of community life, and more than just a place of commerce.
The accomplishments made in 2019 would not be possible without the dedication of volunteers and local partnerships. Volunteers of MainStreet of Fremont contributed to 630 hours throughout the year on downtown beautification, community events, and downtown clean up with Keep Fremont Beautiful.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.