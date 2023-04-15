Lainey Paquette is in a new job that’s right up her alley.

Actually, her job is on Sixth Street.

But Paquette is in a position to help businesses along several streets in downtown Fremont.

That’s because Paquette is the new executive director of MainStreet of Fremont.

MainStreet works to support and promote businesses in this area and each year offers activities to attract people to the historic downtown district.

Paquette started her job on March 16 and has begun work on the nonprofit organization’s planned activities for 2023.

Originally from Omaha, Paquette graduated from Millard South High School in 2016 and is active in Meadows Church in Papillion.

“One of our core values is community. That’s always been a big thing for me so that was one of the reasons this job is a good fit,” Paquette said of MainStreet. “I’m very excited to work with different people in the community, including business owners.”

Paquette previously worked in retail at HyVee, provided childcare and was a preschool teacher.

In July 2021, her dad and stepmother, Loren and Karen Paquette, bought the Country Traditions quilt store, now Nebraska Quilt Company. Lainey then began working in the downtown quilt store.

Lainey moved to Fremont in March 2022.

“It’s been a really fun time,” she said. “I do live downtown so it’s awesome to see the different events happening.”

Paquette said she looks to build on the foundation of Melissa Powell, the former MainStreet executive director.

“I’m getting acquainted and trying to meet the other business owners and managers,” she said.

Paquette and the business owners are preparing for the Spring Gallery Walk planned from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in downtown Fremont.

During this event, businesses in the district will feature artists and their works. Attendees can get a map of participating businesses at some locations or via mainstreetfremont.com.

“It’s a great time to explore businesses that maybe you wouldn’t normally go to,” Paquette said.

The Concert in the Park Series is set to start June 1 with the band, High Heel, in John C. Fremont City Park. Plans are to have six bands play on Thursday nights through June and on July 13, the latter of which will help launch the John C. Fremont Days festival.

A two-day Hispanic Festival is set for August, followed by the Fall Gallery Walk in September. Also on the schedule are Halloween Hysteria on Oct. 19, Friendsgiving (which features a pop-up bar) on Nov. 22 and the Christmas Walk on Nov. 25.

“All of these events are a great time to come explore downtown and to get a good sense of community with each other,” Paquette said.

Sam Heineman, president of MainStreet board of directors, expressed his appreciation for Paquette.

“We’re really excited that Lainey is aboard,” Heineman said. “She brings a passion for downtown, lots of positive energy. She is very organized and has a background in marketing.”

Heineman spoke of Paquette’s other experience along with her interest in the job.

“She worked downtown for a year and a half at Nebraska Quilt and also lives downtown, so she’s very invested in seeing a thriving and vibrant downtown. She’s going to be a wonderful addition,” Heineman said.

Paquette is looking to the future.

“I’m excited to be able to talk to the people involved in MainStreet and get their feedback and help grow the businesses and MainStreet even more than it has been,” she said.