Mainstreet of Fremont gears up for upcoming Can-N-Ball Classic

If you’re planning on coming down to take part in the eighth annual Can-N-Ball Classic in Fremont in April, make sure you bring a costume.
Executive director Courtney Schaefer said there’s a pretty high bar to beat for the funniest costume she’s seen. She’s seen everything from “Pub Pirates” to a group dressed up as Red Solo Cups.
“It has the craziest costumes,” she said. “Looking at some of the older photos, folks dressed up as everything from roller coaster seats to Solo cups to the Golden Girls.”
Main Street of Fremont will host the Can-N-Ball Classic on April 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. at several locations across the city. The event allows teams to play putt putt golf as well as certain “Beer Olympics” activities while doing a bar crawl across nine different local watering holes.
This year’s event will feature seven different locations in the downtown Fremont area: Doe’s Place, the LA Fire Proof Door Co., Corner Bar, the Eagles Club, Whis’s End Zone Lounge, Dugout and The Wine Experience.
Registration for teams of four is $100 per team. Each person will receive a Can-N-Ball souvenir and Koozie.
Schaefer said last year’s turnout was strong, and she expects that trend to continue going into this year.
“Last year was a great crowd, we usually have around 26-30 teams,” she said. “It was the first year we did the Beer Olympics. We had a lot of great feedback from it as well.”
She said Fremont has been receptive to the event. With it taking place just before graduation, she said the event offers adults a chance to kick back and enjoy Fremont’s bar scene.
“I think Fremont really likes this event because it brings them down on a Saturday afternoon and it allows them to have a great time, be goofy and dress up in costumes,” she said.