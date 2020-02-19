Mainstreet of Fremont gears up for upcoming Can-N-Ball Classic

If you’re planning on coming down to take part in the eighth annual Can-N-Ball Classic in Fremont in April, make sure you bring a costume.

Executive director Courtney Schaefer said there’s a pretty high bar to beat for the funniest costume she’s seen. She’s seen everything from “Pub Pirates” to a group dressed up as Red Solo Cups.

“It has the craziest costumes,” she said. “Looking at some of the older photos, folks dressed up as everything from roller coaster seats to Solo cups to the Golden Girls.”

Main Street of Fremont will host the Can-N-Ball Classic on April 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. at several locations across the city. The event allows teams to play putt putt golf as well as certain “Beer Olympics” activities while doing a bar crawl across nine different local watering holes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

This year’s event will feature seven different locations in the downtown Fremont area: Doe’s Place, the LA Fire Proof Door Co., Corner Bar, the Eagles Club, Whis’s End Zone Lounge, Dugout and The Wine Experience.

Registration for teams of four is $100 per team. Each person will receive a Can-N-Ball souvenir and Koozie.

Schaefer said last year’s turnout was strong, and she expects that trend to continue going into this year.