MainStreet of Fremont announced that it is taking artists’ submissions to design bench displays for downtown Fremont this holiday season.
The theme for the project is “Christmas Toyland,” which involves valued family traditions including sledding or setting up a Christmas tree, according to a MainStreet of Fremont press release. Submissions for the project are due Sept. 3.
The MainStreet of Fremont’s Design Committee will choose five designs to display Nov. 1-30 on downtown benches. Winners will be announced the night of the Christmas Walk on Nov. 30.
The project requires several guidelines:
- Features a Christmas Toyland theme that is predominantly handmade and family oriented
- Cost cannot exceed $250; the Design Committee will solicit five organizations for sponsorships
- Lights must be solar or battery operated; no external electricity can be supplied
- Weighted down with at least 10-15 pounds to sustain winds and environment; height requirements limit up to 6 feet tall and length up to 8.5 feet wide
- No logos or corporate imaging
- No alterations to permanent benches can be made, including paint, tie-down, metal, tapes, or glues
Those interested in applying can submit a design and detailed explanation to director@mainstreetfremont.org. Submissions must include a name, email and phone number.