MainStreet of Fremont hosting Holiday Window Decorating Contest for businesses

Fremont businesses can fill their storefronts with snowflakes, trees or other decorations this holiday season to take part in a contest held by MainStreet of Fremont.

“It’s just a fun way to just get the whole city involved and kind of get Fremont nice and festive for the holidays by decorating their storefronts,” Amy Vermeline, executive director, said. “So it should be fun.”

MainStreet will host its second annual Holiday Window Decorating Contest this season. From now until Nov. 27, businesses can submit pictures of their storefront for a chance to win a cash prize.

“Anybody with a storefront, we encourage them to decorate, whether it’s just with a Christmas tree in front, or some people can even paint their windows, just get their storefront festive for the holidays,” Vermeline said.

Businesses can enter into the contest by taking a picture of their window and posting it to MainStreet’s Facebook page.

From Nov. 27 to Dec. 18, MainStreet will have an online poll available for the public to vote on whichever display they think is best. The winner, which will be announced on Dec. 22, will receive a prize of $500.

The winner of last year’s event was Wise Olde Owl Gift Shop, which had a snowman family with lighted trees and animals such as foxes, rabbits and owls.

“I try to keep it kind of simple so that it doesn’t get overwhelming for people to look at,” co-owner Brian Seil said. “I usually try to find one big item to grab their attention, and that’s what I did with the snowmen.”

The window-decorating begins in January for Seil, who has purchased items to place in the window at this time even prior to MainStreet’s contest.

“I usually try to have a theme in my mind when I go to the market,” he said. “I go to the market in Vegas in January, so then I look for things that I can put in the window.”

With Wise Olde Owl’s window completed for this year and Seil even making plans for next year, he said he always enjoys taking part in the event.

“It’s just fun to see the customers react to the window display,” he said. “Kids, too, they like the big snowmen and the lighting-up of it, so that’s the whole fun of it.”

Looking at last year’s response to the contest, Vermeline said she was excited to see this year’s decorations.

“I think everybody’s just really inspired and excited for the holidays,” she said, “and are just doing whatever they can to make sure that it’s a great Christmas experience for anybody who comes into their stores.”

