MainStreet of Fremont is trying something new this year.
It’s called Friendsgiving, which is a Pop-Up Bar.
People ages 21 and older are invited to the event set from 7-10 p.m. Nov. 27 in the S2 Refuse & Rolloffs building (the former Buck’s Shoes location) at 550 N. Main St., in Fremont.
The event — set the Wednesday evening before Thanksgiving — is designed to provide an opportunity for area residents to go out with friends, before they begin the holiday traditions with their families, said Cortney Schaefer, MainStreet executive director.
Cost is $5 per person.
Jeremy Murman, a Fremont musicians, will play the piano.
Beverages and bar snacks will be available. Games will include washers, beer pong and jenga.
This is the first time that MainStreet is having this event.
The idea came from a board member who attended a similar event at Christmas last year.
“We hope people will come out and enjoy the time with their friends and their family and de-stress before we hit the hustle and bustle of the holidays,” Schaefer said.
MainStreet of Fremont’s Annual Christmas Walk will take place on the night of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30. A host of downtown activities are planned that day and evening.