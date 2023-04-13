Art, music, food and festivities.

All will be part of future MainStreet of Fremont events this year.

Events include activities where attendees can meet artists in local businesses or listen to concerts in John C. Fremont City Park or take part in the two-day Hispanic Festival. The popular Halloween Hysteria and Christmas Walk are returning as well.

Spring Gallery Walk

Activities start with the Spring Gallery Walk planned from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in downtown Fremont.

“I’m really excited,” said Lainey Paquette, MainStreet’s new executive director.

During the gallery walk, businesses on Main Street — along with some on Sixth Street and on Broad Street — will feature artists and their works. Some participating businesses will have a $3 Happy Hour with alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available for purchase.

Attendees can get a map of participating businesses via mainstreetfremont.com and Paquette said printed maps will be available at different locations, too. Those who attend can follow the map to the locations to see the different artists.

Almost 25 businesses are hosting local artists, who create various types of works, along with musicians. About a dozen businesses will host a Happy Hour.

“It’s a great time to explore businesses that maybe you wouldn’t normally go to,” Paquette said.

Paquette commended MainStreet treasurer Katy Jones for her work with this event.

Jones, assistant professor of art and design at Midland University, got the idea for a gallery walk from an event in Hays, Kansas, where she attended graduate school.

Last fall, MainStreet had its first-ever Fremont Gallery Walk. More than 60 local and regional artists took part in the October 2022 event in which artists, writers and performers showcased their work inside about 30 downtown businesses.

Attendees meandered up and down the streets, visiting local businesses, viewing artwork and performances, and munching on free treats.

Paquette said last year’s gallery walk went very well.

Concert in the Park Series

MainStreet is again hosting the Concert in the Park Series, where folks who like listening to music while being outdoors, can enjoy tunes, treats and — on a couple nights — even a trolley ride.

Events take place on Thursday nights. Kids’ activities begin at 6:30 p.m. with the concert from 7-9 p.m. in the city park at Ninth and Broad streets. Admission is free.

Attendees should bring a chair or blanket to sit on at the event. MainStreet will invite food trucks with various items and drinks available purchase. MainStreet Platinum sponsors will have a table with information for attendees.

A new feature will be added on a couple concert nights.

“We’re going to do something different this year,” Paquette said. “We’re going to have a trolley on the first of June and the 15th so people can come downtown. It will be an easy transport to downtown so you can go eat dinner or go to a couple businesses.”

Concert dates and featured groups are:

June 1

– High Heel, which features classic rock of the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s and some country songs.

June 8

– The BRITS, who play music from the 1960s and ’70s.

June 15

– To be announced.

June 22

– Logan Samford, a Texas red dirt band, which blends rock and country music.

June 29

– Whiskey River, a modern country band.

July 13

– The SilverMoon Band, which plays modern country and classic rock and will help kick off the John C. Fremont Days Festival.

Paquette encourages the public to attend.

“It’s a great time to get out into the community and you may get to meet some new people,” she said. “It’s a family friendly event and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Crazy Days

MainStreet is planning Crazy Days with sidewalk sales on Saturday, July 22.

“We are hoping to host a chalk art festival this year,” Paquette said.

The plan is to have an “Everybody Zone,” where anyone could make chalk art drawings on sidewalks. Paquette said MainStreet also hopes to get artists involved in a competition. This event is still in the planning stages.

Hispanic Festival

With August comes the Hispanic Festival. This year, the festival will occur over a two-day period on Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26.

Paquette said a large committee of people in the local Hispanic community are helping to plan this event. Several committee members are also local businesses owners.

“This committee has been very helpful. They’ve been very involved in this, which is awesome,” Paquette said.

The event, which celebrates Hispanic heritage, will include a parade. It also will include a concert in John C. Fremont City Park and vendors with food and other items. The festival was well-attended during the past two years.

Fall Gallery Walk

Paquette said the Fall Gallery Walk, set for Saturday, Sept. 9, will be another event in which downtown businesses host local artists.

“It will be a good time to get out in the community, bring friends and family,” Paquette said. “It’s also a great way to get exercise, walking around to all those businesses.”

Halloween Hysteria

Paquette said plans are to close some downtown streets during Halloween Hysteria planned from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19.

“It’s been so popular — which is amazing to see — so we wanted to close the streets for a little more safety,” she said.

Last year, business participants estimated that between 2,500 and 4,000 people were downtown for the Halloween event. The streets were lined with people dressed in Halloween costumes, trick-or-treating at numerous businesses passing out candy.

Friendsgiving

Nov. 22 is the date for the Friendsgiving Pop-Up Bar downtown. Paquette said many people are in town for Thanksgiving and this provides a good time for people to socialize with friends and kick off the holiday.

Christmas Walk

The Christmas Walk is set for Nov. 25.

“We will have the petting zoo again and the trolley,” Paquette said.

The annual Christmas tree lighting at Sixth Street and Park Avenue is planned and Santa will visit, too.

Many businesses offer specials and some provide refreshments. Plans are to have costumed characters to greet children and have photos taken with them.

Paquette hopes the public will attend MainStreet events throughout the year.

“All of these events are a great time to come explore downtown,” she said, “And to get a good sense of community with each other.”