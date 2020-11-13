MainStreet of Fremont prepares for annual Christmas walk in late November

Families will be able to support local businesses, ride in a carriage and see live reindeer all within a block of one another during the annual Christmas Walk hosted by the MainStreet of Fremont later this month.

The event, which is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, will run throughout the day at several participating locations in the Fremont Downtown District. The event also falls on Small Business Saturday, giving patrons the opportunity to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s just a great opportunity to bring families down here,” Shannon Mullen, interim director of MainStreet Fremont said. “ ... We found that it is a great thing for our downtown merchants. It’s an opportunity for them to host all-day festivities in their store.”

In addition to the individual attractions hosted by local businesses, Mullen said there will also be plenty of events for the community to take part in sponsored by the non-profit organization.

Mullen said the day will feature snowmen, carriage rides, a live reindeer attraction from 4-7 p.m. at the parking lot on the corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue. The event will also feature and a Christmas tree lighting to cap off the day.