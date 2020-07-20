MainStreet of Fremont to host second annual Summer Fest this Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MainStreet of Fremont will have its second annual Summer Fest in downtown Fremont this Saturday.

The event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Main Street. The downtown sidewalk sale will be brought back from last year for the duration of the event, MainStreet Executive Director Cortney Schaefer said.

“We knew we needed to bring in more businesses that weren’t on Main Street,” she said. “So we did that this year, and we’ve added businesses like Fremont Auto Center, who will be doing a touch-a-car contest for the kids.”

The Cosmopolitan 100 Club will also have a pancake feed at the L.A. Fireproof Door at 325 N. Main St. from 7:30-11 a.m. Tickets are $7 in advance and $8 at the door, while children aged under 3 eat free.

MainStreet will have its Second Street Giveaway with the Best Mix 105.5 in which $500 total will be given to participants at noon. Park Avenue Antiques at 515 N. Park Ave. will serve free hot dogs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be encouraged throughout the event, Schaefer said.