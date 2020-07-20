MainStreet of Fremont to host second annual Summer Fest this Saturday

MainStreet of Fremont will have its second annual Summer Fest in downtown Fremont this Saturday.
The event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Main Street. The downtown sidewalk sale will be brought back from last year for the duration of the event, MainStreet Executive Director Cortney Schaefer said.
“We knew we needed to bring in more businesses that weren’t on Main Street,” she said. “So we did that this year, and we’ve added businesses like Fremont Auto Center, who will be doing a touch-a-car contest for the kids.”
The Cosmopolitan 100 Club will also have a pancake feed at the L.A. Fireproof Door at 325 N. Main St. from 7:30-11 a.m. Tickets are $7 in advance and $8 at the door, while children aged under 3 eat free.
MainStreet will have its Second Street Giveaway with the Best Mix 105.5 in which $500 total will be given to participants at noon. Park Avenue Antiques at 515 N. Park Ave. will serve free hot dogs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be encouraged throughout the event, Schaefer said.
“We have placed each merchant strategically from Sixth Street to Second Street to create a flow of traffic,” she said. “I’ve asked that each merchant at least has 10 feet or more in between each other.”
Tickets for Summer Fest can be purchased through Judy Getzschman at 402-719-6256 or by visiting MainStreet at 529 N. Main St., Ste. 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“I’m hoping that people can feel that downtown is the center of community by strengthening this event and bringing awareness to the downtown retailers that we have available in the downtown area,” Schaefer said. “I encourage families and friends to get out that are looking to do their back-to-school shopping, whether it’s for school clothes or for face masks to come on out and enjoy downtown Fremont that Saturday.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.