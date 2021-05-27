MainStreet of Fremont's Concert in the Park series returning this June

The band lineup for this year’s series includes High Heel on June 3, The ‘70s Band on June 10, Dillon Gaige on June 17 and Silver Moon on June 24.

“We have a full gamut of different types of bands this year, including everything from country and classic rock to ‘70s music, blues and even disco and ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s pop rock,” Mullen said. “So it’s kind of a mix of everything.”

Mullen said the concerts, which typically bring in anywhere from 300 to 800 people, will end around 9 p.m. Attendees are also welcome to bring animals, but must clean up after them.

“Keep Fremont Beautiful will be partnering with us, too, in the evenings to assist people with cleanup and recycling and keeping our parks in our community nice and clean, talking a little bit about what they offer, too, for the community,” she said. “So it should be a great event.”

Mullen said she is thankful for the event’s sponsors, which include Edward Jones, First State Bank and Trust, Methodist Fremont Health, State Farm, Big Dog 1340 and Mix 105.5 FM, the Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau and City of Fremont.