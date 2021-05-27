MainStreet of Fremont's Concert in the Park series returning this June

This June, the Concert in the Park series will return with four live bands each Thursday evening at John C. Fremont Park.
The 14th annual series, hosted by MainStreet of Fremont, will take place June 3-24. The events are free and open to the public.
“People can get out, the kids can be within eyesight and have a little bit of fun on their own, and parents are able to sit and relax,” MainStreet Executive Director Shannon Mullen said. “So we encourage everybody to bring their lawn chairs, and they can definitely bring their own picnic and snacks and what have you and just enjoy the day and the evening.”
Last year’s series was delayed to September and had recommendations in place to socially distance and wear masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We fully expect to be back to normal unless something catastrophic happens with COVID,” Mullen said. “We’re just thankful to be able to be outside and enjoy the great, fresh air on a beautiful June evening.”
The events will feature local vendors selling food and drinks. Each of the events will begin with children’s activities at 6:30 p.m.
“We’re super thankful because the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department assists us with the bounce houses and has some folks out there helping to organize some activities for the kids,” Mullen said.
The band lineup for this year’s series includes High Heel on June 3, The ‘70s Band on June 10, Dillon Gaige on June 17 and Silver Moon on June 24.
“We have a full gamut of different types of bands this year, including everything from country and classic rock to ‘70s music, blues and even disco and ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s pop rock,” Mullen said. “So it’s kind of a mix of everything.”
Mullen said the concerts, which typically bring in anywhere from 300 to 800 people, will end around 9 p.m. Attendees are also welcome to bring animals, but must clean up after them.
“Keep Fremont Beautiful will be partnering with us, too, in the evenings to assist people with cleanup and recycling and keeping our parks in our community nice and clean, talking a little bit about what they offer, too, for the community,” she said. “So it should be a great event.”
Mullen said she is thankful for the event’s sponsors, which include Edward Jones, First State Bank and Trust, Methodist Fremont Health, State Farm, Big Dog 1340 and Mix 105.5 FM, the Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau and City of Fremont.
“A lot of times, these sponsors that help us in the evenings come out and get around and say hi,” she said. “And we have a lot of people throughout the city, it’s just a great opportunity for them to see old friends that they maybe haven’t seen for a year or so.”
Throughout the years, Mullen said concert-goers have enjoyed the variety of bands the series has offered in close proximity to where they live.
“I think there’s just so many great factors that this particular concert brings to the community, everything from just getting out and about to enjoying the music and enjoying kids’ activities,” she said.
With this year’s Concert in the Park series, Mullen said she’s hoping for good weather and excited families for the upcoming shows.
“It’s just such a nice opportunity to get back to doing some of the stuff we did prior to COVID,” she said,” so we’re looking forward to it.”