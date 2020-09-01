MainStreet of Fremont's Concerts in the Park series to kick off Thursday

MainStreet of Fremont’s Concerts in the Park series will kick off Thursday evening with a live performance, food and activities at John C. Fremont City Park.
The event, which is sponsored by Methodist Fremont Health, will have Omaha cover band Lemon Fresh Day performing from 7-9 p.m.
The Fremont Parks and Recreation Department will also hold children’s activities starting at 6:30 p.m., and food vendors will be available as well.
MainStreet Executive Director Cortney Schaefer said the series had originally been planned to start in June prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We went ahead and forgoed the event for that month until we were able to find a more stable time with the health of our community to move forward with it,” she said. “We did go through Three Rivers Health Department just to be on the safe side to ensure that the measures taken by MainStreet of Fremont would be appropriate so the community can remain healthy, but also put on a nice free concert for them.”
Since 1998, Lemon Fresh Day has covered a variety of genres for concerts around the Midwest. The band is comprised of Danny Garcia on rhythm guitar, Joe Rhodes on lead guitar, Troy Tompkins on bass and Will Oxford on drums.
“This year, Lemon Fresh Day was planned to play in June, and they were able to fit us into their schedule right before Labor Day weekend, which was great to have an end-of-the-summer concert in the park series,” Schaefer said. “And they’re very well-liked, not only by the community, but our surrounding areas.”
During the event, Schaefer said recommended guidelines will be in place to keep concertgoers safe.
“John C. Fremont Park is a 4-acre park, so we encourage social distancing and masks,” she said. “There will be signage posted throughout the park during the event, just to kind of remind everybody, make sure we’re practicing our social distancing and keeping each other healthy.”
The Concerts in the Park series will continue with Silver Moon playing on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Castle on Main and KHUB Big Dog Radio and the Best Mix 105.5.
“Because it’s on a Thursday, this is a great community event that just gives everyone an opportunity to get a break from the work week,” Schaefer said. “Come on out and bring out your lawn chairs, and just kick back and relax and enjoy the shade and listen to a great live performance.”
