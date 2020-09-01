MainStreet of Fremont's Concerts in the Park series to kick off Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MainStreet of Fremont’s Concerts in the Park series will kick off Thursday evening with a live performance, food and activities at John C. Fremont City Park.

The event, which is sponsored by Methodist Fremont Health, will have Omaha cover band Lemon Fresh Day performing from 7-9 p.m.

The Fremont Parks and Recreation Department will also hold children’s activities starting at 6:30 p.m., and food vendors will be available as well.

MainStreet Executive Director Cortney Schaefer said the series had originally been planned to start in June prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We went ahead and forgoed the event for that month until we were able to find a more stable time with the health of our community to move forward with it,” she said. “We did go through Three Rivers Health Department just to be on the safe side to ensure that the measures taken by MainStreet of Fremont would be appropriate so the community can remain healthy, but also put on a nice free concert for them.”

Since 1998, Lemon Fresh Day has covered a variety of genres for concerts around the Midwest. The band is comprised of Danny Garcia on rhythm guitar, Joe Rhodes on lead guitar, Troy Tompkins on bass and Will Oxford on drums.