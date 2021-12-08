MainStreet of Fremont's second annual Winter Wine Walk set for this week

With a glass in hand, wine lovers can have a night of fun, shopping and tasting on Thursday in downtown Fremont.

MainStreet of Fremont will host its annual Winter Wine Walk this week, with around 13 businesses providing more than 20 types of wines to registered participants.

“The businesses are just going to be set up and giving samples, and they can do some shopping afterward,” MainStreet Executive Director Amy Vermeline said. “It’s just kind of a way to get people downtown and just have a fun night.”

Participants must register by the end of Wednesday on MainStreet’s website. The cost to attend is $25, and participants must be 21 years or older.

Vermeline said this year’s event, which will take place from 5-7:30 p.m., is the second to be hosted by MainStreet.

“I know last year they had to restrict it due to COVID regulations, but we’ve already doubled the numbers and participants already this year,” she said. “So that’s really awesome.”

After arriving at the MainStreet office at 529 N. Main St. and presenting their ID, participants will be given a stemless wine glass and passport.

“It’s going to give them a map of the participating businesses in the downtown area, Vermeline said. “And they can go to that location and they can sample some different wines.”

Along with grabbing a sample of wine from around the world, Vermeline said attendees will also receive a stamp from each of the businesses they visit.

“If they bring their passport back with at least 10 stamps, they’ll be entered in for a chance to win $250 in MainStreet cash that they are able to use at any participating business downtown,” she said. “So there’s lots of fun things.”

The event will also feature giveaways, including a free bottle of wine on Facebook and a $25 gift card to Glacial Till Tasting Room in Ashland.

Coming off of the success of this year’s Christmas Walk, Vermeline said the participating businesses are excited to take part in the Winter Wine Walk and are preparing bonus goodies for attendees.

“One is doing chocolates to go with their wine, someone else is doing a charcuterie board. There’ll be a lot of wine, crackers and cheese and different things like that, which I think is really neat,” she said. “It’s nice to see them giving back to people, because that will keep those people coming back to them.”

While events like the Christmas Walk are family-oriented, Vermeline said she’s hoping this event will spark more interest in events geared toward older people.

“That’s kind of the goal, is to open their eyes that you can come down here with a group of friends and have a really great evening, whether you’re a male or female, or you’re 21 or you’re 65,” she said.

Ultimately, Vermeline said she wants attendees to have fun and realize the opportunities in downtown Fremont for dining and shopping to keep them coming back.

“There’s something for everybody down here, and so that’s kind of the goal with the Wine Walk,” she said, “is just to get people down and see what Fremont has to offer and have a fun night.”

