MainStreet of Fremont's Summer Fest returns downtown this weekend

With business vendors lining the streets of downtown, MainStreet of Fremont will host its third annual Summer Fest this Saturday.

“It’s just a really great opportunity for people to come down and really just find that bargain shopping and prepare themselves already for all the sports and activities that come along with the fall season,” Executive Director Shannon Mullen said.

The sidewalk sale event will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street from Fourth to Sixth streets.

“We’ll have some children’s activities going on, we will have lemonade stands,” Mullen said. ‘All of our downtown merchants that are working to participate will be there and have goods and wearables out on the street.”

The event first began as Crazy Days before changing to Summer Fest in 2019. Last year’s event saw various accommodations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think this year is going to definitely be more of that normalcy,” Mullen said. “And although we encourage people to socially distance, we will not require masks or any of the other things that went along with our COVID issues in the past year.”

