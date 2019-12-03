A day before many return home to celebrate Thanksgiving with family, MainStreet of Fremont gave people in downtown Fremont a chance to wind down with drinks, games and live music.
MainStreet held its Friendsgiving Pop-up Bar at 550 N. Main St. last Wednesday night. The event had over 200 people participate, MainStreet Executive Director Cortney Schaefer said.
“The turnout was great, the visitors that did come and partake in the event, they were great,” she said. “We were just overwhelmed by the interest in the event.”
Friendsgiving was held at the old location for Buck’s Shoes, which will soon be occupied by S2 Roll-offs and Refuse, a garbage collection service for Fremont.
“It was a great way to highlight the renovations that will be going into the building, but also a great way to spend it with your friends and your family before the holiday,” Schaefer said.
The event featured a cash bar, snacks and games, including beer pong, Jenga and cornhole. Local musician Jeremy Murman also performed, playing the piano for guests at Friendsgiving.
Schaefer said the idea for the event came after MainStreet’s board brainstormed as to how they could create more events downtown, and at the same time, raise money for the organization to invest back into the community.
The idea for the pop-up bar came from the niece of the MainStreet’s president, who raved about the atmosphere and different people that a similar event brought together, Schaefer said.
The board agreed, and although they had initially decided to hold the event during the Christmas Walk, they decided against the idea since it was a family event.
“Wednesday night is a big night for many of us to get together with our friends and our family before we kick off our Thanksgiving holiday,” Schaefer said. “So Friendsgiving it was.”
With the success of this year’s Friendsgiving, Schaefer said MainStreet is aiming to hold another pop-up bar event in the near future
As well as promoting the new location for S2, Schaefer said events like Friendsgiving help to promote all kinds of new businesses that come to downtown Fremont.
“Since they are expanding their location to the downtown, which serves our downtown, it increases our traffic into our retail and to our dining facilities, and it also builds awareness of the different storefronts that we have available for those visiting their business,” she said.
With the success of this year’s Friendsgiving, Schaefer said MainStreet wants to hold similar events, such as a wine-and-paint, in the near future, including ones possibly for Valentine’s Day or St. Patrick’s Day.
“We’re discussing possibly another pop-up in the downtown area that could potentially be in a building that is either up for lease, if the business owner or building owner allows it, or maybe it’s a building that is under renovation,” she said. “It’s just a great way to highlight our new businesses coming into the downtown.”