Mainstreet's Christmas Walk set for Nov. 27

Bounce houses, a magician and a hayrack ride will be among attractions during MainStreet of Fremont’s Christmas Walk on Nov. 27.

Amy Vermeline, executive director of MainStreet, said a variety of events will be available

“Starting in the morning, there is going to be waffles with Santa Claus and a frozen bounce house which will be open to the public all day long,” Vermeline said. “Every individual store is having sales, giveaways and open houses while also giving out fun, holiday treats.”

Participation by the businesses of Fremont is not underestimated this season.

Stores partaking in the holiday cheer include: First State Bank & Trust, Lou’s Sporting Goods, Park Avenue Antiques, Rejuvenate Day Spa, Fremont Appliance, Nebraska Quilt Company, Gallery 92 West, Fia + Belle, AZ + Co, Bad Dog Bikes, Wise Olde Owl and more than 20 more businesses and organizations throughout the city.

“The Fur Shack, who are new to downtown, are even having a magician come in the evening,” Vermeline. “Gallery 92 will also be continuing their tradition of doing the children’s story time, face painting and holiday crafts.”

Some Christmas critters will also be joining the MainStreet event once again this year.

“The live reindeer will be here again,” Vermeline said.

MainStreet did decide to forgo the staple carriage ride to welcome a new addition to the event.

“We are going to try out a Holiday Hayrack Ride. It’s going to go the same route around downtown. New this year will also be Pearl, the Christmas Unicorn,” Vermeline said.

Live music will also be included throughout the event.

“There is going to be the Salvation Army’s brass band down here in the afternoon. We are also having the Fremont High School choir making an appearance prior to the Tree Lighting Ceremony where they are going to sing Christmas carols and give out candy canes,” Vermeline said.

The star of the show is the big man himself, who Vermeline said will be making an appearance.

Santa is going to be coming at about 5 p.m., hopefully with the firetruck.

“That is not 100% sure just in case there is an emergency,” Vermeline said.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg and his family will also be joining the Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5:30.

“Here at MainStreet, we are hosting a ‘Letters To Santa’ station. Kids can come in between 12 and 2 and they can write their Christmas letter and send it to Santa,” Vermeline said.

All of these activities are going to be free to the public, Vermeline said.

“I think this is going to be a really fun day for everybody, not just families but for individuals who want to get some good deals for Christmas or just an opportunity to get out of the house and see what Fremont has to offer,” she said.

For more information about the schedule and events, visit MainStreet of Fremont’s Facebook page.

