Majority of Fremont businesses financially impacted by COVID-19, according to GFDC survey

Fremont businesses have been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent Greater Fremont Development Council and Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce survey.

The survey, which was distributed to area businesses last week, asked how the pandemic is impacting business. The survey also asked if local businesses would benefit from the recently passed $2 trillion stimulus package or another resource.

Thirty-six percent of businesses surveyed reported a temporary closure due to COVID-19, while only 19% reported operating with a full staff, whether that be on location or working from home.

Sixty-seven percent of businesses surveyed reported a direct financial impact because of COVID-19. Additionally, 30% of businesses surveyed have experienced issues retaining staff and 39% of businesses reported staff productivity being impacted to the pandemic.

Seventy percent of businesses surveyed believed they would benefit from the stimulus package or other resources. Ninety-six percent of businesses believe Dodge County businesses would benefit from a direct grant or loan fund.

GFDC President and Chief Executive Officer Garry Clark said the survey results were expected.