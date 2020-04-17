Majority of Fremont businesses financially impacted by COVID-19, according to GFDC survey

Fremont businesses have been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent Greater Fremont Development Council and Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce survey.
The survey, which was distributed to area businesses last week, asked how the pandemic is impacting business. The survey also asked if local businesses would benefit from the recently passed $2 trillion stimulus package or another resource.
Thirty-six percent of businesses surveyed reported a temporary closure due to COVID-19, while only 19% reported operating with a full staff, whether that be on location or working from home.
Sixty-seven percent of businesses surveyed reported a direct financial impact because of COVID-19. Additionally, 30% of businesses surveyed have experienced issues retaining staff and 39% of businesses reported staff productivity being impacted to the pandemic.
Seventy percent of businesses surveyed believed they would benefit from the stimulus package or other resources. Ninety-six percent of businesses believe Dodge County businesses would benefit from a direct grant or loan fund.
GFDC President and Chief Executive Officer Garry Clark said the survey results were expected.
“We expected that there would be a large percentage of businesses impacted from COVID-19,” he said. “I’m happy to see that there were still some businesses that were operational. Our biggest takeaway was the need for additional assistance outside of the requested CARES Act funding.”
The $349 billion cap for small business loans was reached on Thursday for the Paycheck Protection Program loans. The loans are meant to help keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic.
Talks of injecting an additional $250 billion in emergency funds to bolster the program have been introduced, but a deal is yet to be reached in Congress.
“I believe that the PPP program may rebound and hopefully Congress can agree on a deal to add that additional $250 billion,” Clark said.
Clark said GFDC is currently developing a loan program for small businesses through its Welstead Fund. Clark said the fund currently sits at around $60,000, which he hopes to match to serve small businesses during emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We don’t see this as a short-term fix, we want to see the Welstead Fund as a means for small business funding,” he said. “We want to grow that fund so it saves us on a rainy day when we have a circumstance where something like this affects our community.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.