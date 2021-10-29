Mall fire still affecting local nonprofit months later

After the fire that took place in June at Parkview Center Mall in Fremont, those associated with Duet assessed the damage.

But this wasn’t their first brush with hardship.

Today, Duet is continuing its mission, while looking to bring in additional staff.

Duet is an organization that assists people with development disabilities through day services and residential living.

Dawn Styskal, area director of Duet, recently talked about the essential services it provides to clients and the community.

“We have daily events for the people we serve,” Styskal said. “We take them to the zoo or the museum. You know, local and fun places. We also have them volunteer as well. A big one for us is Habitat for Humanity.”

On Father’s Day, fire devastated the Duet office.

“There was a lot of damage, a lot of trauma for our staff and the people we serve,” Styskal said.

There was financial strain, too.

“It made it worse, because of the fact that our insurance would not cover personal items, which there were a lot of. So it landed on the organization to reimburse it. That was a major financial hit for Duet,” Styskal said.

The fire though, as Styskal attested, is not the first, or even second time Duet suffered amid troubling situations in Fremont.

“The pandemic was incredibly hard for us,” Styskal said. “First, we basically lost day services, because of regulations about going out, certain activities and the like. We then and still now wear masks and socially distance, but that even came with huge challenges.”

She explained the challenges.

“Our services are for people who are developmentally disabled, who also have to wear masks, too. They don’t understand it though. They get anxious and confused. The biggest hit by far in the pandemic was staffing shortages, and to this day that is still a major problem for us,” Styskal said.

Before the pandemic, though, another disaster occurred—one many in Fremont remember all too well.

“The flood was incredibly devastating for us,” Styskal said.

Duet’s previous office was affected by major flooding that occurred in March 2019.

“Back then, we lost day services, too,” Styskal said. “The biggest toll was just how disruptive it was. It was incredibly traumatic for not just the staff, but the people we serve. It was scary, but like everything we got through it.”

Even after the devastation brought on by natural disasters, Duet and its services persevere, but Styskal believes the public can help out as well.

“Duet has been around for about 50 years,” Styskal said. “We are a non-profit and are paid through federal and state funding along with generous donations. We need donations, but not necessarily monetary ones.”

She provided an example.

“One of our managers was recently given a chance to meet Scott Frost on the field during game day, and now one of the people we support will see him,” Styskal said. “It’s about gifting experiences. We run off of financial donations as well, but we also need those types of donations. We try to do what’s best for our people.”

Duet also has seen a dramatic downshift in staff recently.

Because of this, Duet will host a Career Fair at 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at the Duet Visions building at 1035 E. Military Ave.

“People can apply on the spot or can be interviewed on the spot,” Styskal said. “It will all be for direct support staffing positions. There’ll also be a drawing and snacks.”

Styskal knows the satisfaction that comes from helping others.

“We definitely don’t do this because of money or recognition for our services,” Styskal said. “It’s about the people we support and the rewards of helping people every day.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.