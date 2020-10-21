Mamá Chencha's owner keeping spirit of grandmother alive with recipe

Food has always been a huge part of Wilmer Linares’ family, as he would help his mother with cooking in El Salvador.
“All the time when she made bread, I watched her and I started learning,” he said. “Then I started making it at home just for us and the family, but right now, I make it for everybody in Fremont.”
Earlier this month, Linares opened Mamá Chencha Tienda y Panaderia (Store and Baker), located at 25 W. Sixth St. in downtown Fremont.
Along with Mexican and Central American food products, the store also features fresh baked bread made from a recipe passed on by Linares’ grandmother.
“And that’s why I call it ‘Mamá Chencha,’ because that was my grandma’s name,” he said. “Everybody called her ‘Mamá Chencha’ where I come from, because I come from a small town, and everybody knew my grandma.”
“Mamá Chencha” had 18 kids, with Linares being one of 126 first cousins on his mother’s side. In 2000, he came to the United States at the age of 17 to be with his mother and brother.
“I lived for two-and-a-half years in New York, and in 2003, I moved to Fremont,” he said. “And all my life, my dream was to have my own business, a bakery.”
Around two years ago, Linares said he began to have serious thoughts about starting his own bakery, as he had lots of experience in baking bread.
“A lot of people helped me,” he said. “I found somebody in Omaha, and she helped me a lot to register the business and to get all the paperwork.”
Mamá Chencha’s first day of opening was Oct. 3. Although there are a few other Hispanic stores in the Fremont area, Linares said he’s been able to provide something that others can’t.
“The bread that I have, they can’t have,” he said. “Because this is my grandma’s recipe.”
In opening the store and bakery, Linares said he’s been able to recruit the help of some of his family members as well.
“My cousin’s wife, she helps me cashier,” he said. “And my wife, she’s still working, but after work, she comes help me as well.”
With the bakery’s location in downtown Fremont, Linares said the area has made it easy for people to come and stop by.
“If they come to work, a lot of people work at the chicken plant and WholeStone Farms, and it’s easy for them to stop here and get bread or something they need to eat,” he said.
And as for “Mamá Chencha’s” classic recipe?
“They like it,” Linares said. “And a lot of white people come to check the bread too, and they still come.”
With his niece coming to help him make bread in the morning, Linares said he’s hoping to keep the memory of “Mamá Chencha” alive in running the store, which is his dream finally come true.
“My favorite part, I think is when people come to tell me how much they liked the bread,” he said. “That makes me feel happy, because they just like what I make.”
