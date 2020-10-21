Mamá Chencha's owner keeping spirit of grandmother alive with recipe

Food has always been a huge part of Wilmer Linares’ family, as he would help his mother with cooking in El Salvador.

“All the time when she made bread, I watched her and I started learning,” he said. “Then I started making it at home just for us and the family, but right now, I make it for everybody in Fremont.”

Earlier this month, Linares opened Mamá Chencha Tienda y Panaderia (Store and Baker), located at 25 W. Sixth St. in downtown Fremont.

Along with Mexican and Central American food products, the store also features fresh baked bread made from a recipe passed on by Linares’ grandmother.

“And that’s why I call it ‘Mamá Chencha,’ because that was my grandma’s name,” he said. “Everybody called her ‘Mamá Chencha’ where I come from, because I come from a small town, and everybody knew my grandma.”

“Mamá Chencha” had 18 kids, with Linares being one of 126 first cousins on his mother’s side. In 2000, he came to the United States at the age of 17 to be with his mother and brother.

“I lived for two-and-a-half years in New York, and in 2003, I moved to Fremont,” he said. “And all my life, my dream was to have my own business, a bakery.”