Man carves head of Christ now on display in church

LeRoy Poppe’s carving of Christ depicts the suffering of a Savior.
Years ago, the rural Scribner man carved the head of Christ, which he later attached to a cross. Thorns encircle the pain-filled face of Jesus. Drops of blood are seen on his forehead. The sculptural quality of the strands of Christ’s hair contrast with the smoothness of the cross.
Poppe is quiet for a moment as he looks at the carving.
“It should be a reminder of why we come to church and what he had to do for us and suffer for us,” Poppe said.
Several people have seen Poppe’s reminder at St. John’s Lutheran Church on the Cuming County Line.
Throughout the Lenten season, the wood carving has hung near the altar in the church sanctuary, where it will remain through Easter.
The work of art, which is 28 inches long by 17 inches wide, is just one of 100 or more different carvings that Poppe has made.
During the last 20 years, Poppe has carved figures of cowboys and Native Americans, birds and animals, a fireman and soldiers. The cowboys’ ruggedness provide a contrast to the delicate flowers and a hummingbird he’s carved.
He’s worked to make his figures lifelike and show movement.
As a boy, Poppe used a small saw to make little animals and a barn from wooden apple crates. Decades later, Poppe was a busy farmer when the late Norm Jorgensen, then a feed salesman and carver, would come to his farm.
“I always admired his work,” Poppe said.
Jorgensen told Poppe to let him know when he wanted to learn to carve.
And when he turned 65 years old, Poppe decided it was time.
Back then, Jorgensen was part of the Pathfinder Carvers group, which was showing carvings at the Dodge County Fair in Scribner. Jorgensen wasted no time when Poppe said he was ready to learn to carve.
“We’ll get you some wood this afternoon and I’ll show you how to get going,’” Jorgensen told Poppe.
Poppe joined the Pathfinder Carvers and regularly attended meetings in Fremont. His first pieces included a relief carving in which figures are carved into a flat piece of wood and project only slightly from it. Poppe’s relief carving featured flowers. He carved a free-standing snowman and a dog, too.
“They’d send us home with these pieces of wood and we’d try to carve,” he said.
Most people only see wood when they look at a piece of it, but carvers see something different.
“If you’re a good carver, you should be able to see what you’re making right there,” Poppe said. “You just carve away the wood that doesn’t belong there and make that kind of shape — and go to it.”
Throughout the years, Poppe would carve a fox, antelope, deer, a bear and a lion.
A cougar peers down from a rock in one carving. The bust of a Civil War soldier depicts a man with a weathered face and a faraway look in his eyes. One carving of a modern-day soldier has an American flag draped over his shoulder.
Poppe’s wife, Janis, said the Pathfinder group would have a carver come and teach them. They might spend three days on a project.
Poppe also took lessons in the summer at Doane College. He’d take classes a couple times a year in Branson, where carvers specialized in animals, birds or other subject matter during the weeklong seminar.
“The carvers told him that he should concentrate on one thing — like he should either do all birds or all animals or all people. But he said, ‘I like to do them all,’” his wife remembered.
“I just wanted to see what I could do,” Poppe added.
He’d make a relief carving of an eagle flying through trees. Out of a moose antler, he carved the scene of two moose fighting. He’s used a chainsaw to make carvings. He later used a scroll saw to create Christmas ornaments for his grandchildren.
Poppe carved a hummingbird and made its beak out of piano wire. The bird’s beak fits into the blossom of a delicately carved flower, which he gave to Janis for her birthday.
He made his first carving of the head of Jesus several years ago and has created five or six of them. He made a couple for relatives and donated one to a Christian youth group at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for a raffle.
Poppe made the current one years ago, then put it on the cross in 2019.
That year, the Poppes thought it would be good to share the cross with the church during the Lenten season.
They took it back to the church in 2020, but then the COVID pandemic hit.
“Rather than leave it at church, where nobody saw it, we brought it back home, so nobody really got to see it last year,” Janis Poppe said. “So then, we took it back this year.”
In the past, Poppe has showed his work at the Nebraska State Fair, when it took place in Lincoln, and at the fall show of the Mid-America Woodcarvers Association Show in Omaha.
“People seemed to like it,” he said of his carvings. “It brings a smile to their face.”
Poppe reflected on many things as he carved the face of Christ.
“You think of the Father, who made us and is taking care of us, and try to see that we keep ahead of the devil,” Poppe said.
Poppe is quick to admit he can’t create art the way God does and, at the same time, appreciates another man who worked with his hands.
“I think it’s kind of neat that Jesus’ dad was a carpenter,” he said.
Does Poppe love Christ?
“Certainly,” Poppe said. “He’s held me together for 85 years.”