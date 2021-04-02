Man carves head of Christ now on display in church

Poppe carved a hummingbird and made its beak out of piano wire. The bird’s beak fits into the blossom of a delicately carved flower, which he gave to Janis for her birthday.

He made his first carving of the head of Jesus several years ago and has created five or six of them. He made a couple for relatives and donated one to a Christian youth group at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for a raffle.

Poppe made the current one years ago, then put it on the cross in 2019.

That year, the Poppes thought it would be good to share the cross with the church during the Lenten season.

They took it back to the church in 2020, but then the COVID pandemic hit.

“Rather than leave it at church, where nobody saw it, we brought it back home, so nobody really got to see it last year,” Janis Poppe said. “So then, we took it back this year.”

In the past, Poppe has showed his work at the Nebraska State Fair, when it took place in Lincoln, and at the fall show of the Mid-America Woodcarvers Association Show in Omaha.

“People seemed to like it,” he said of his carvings. “It brings a smile to their face.”