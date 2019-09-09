A gathering took place Monday for family and friends of a 23-year-old Fremont man who died after a two-vehicle accident.
Matthew L. Hammond Jr., died Friday at Nebraska Medicine Hospital in Omaha.
Hammond had been taken to Omaha after being critically injured in an accident northwest of Fremont on Sept. 3.
A Fremont woman, Lois Kirkpatrick, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident occurred at 4:08 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 19 and Q, states information from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department.
There is no traffic control at this intersection, which is approximately 3 miles north and 3 miles west of Fremont.
An investigation showed that Hammond was driving south on County Road 19 in a 2000 GMC tilt cab truck, when it collided with a 2019 Mack tractor-trailer driven by Monte Petersen, 71, of Fremont.
Petersen was eastbound on County Road Q.
Hammond and Kirkpatrick, a passenger in the GMC truck, had to be extricated by rescue personnel, the sheriff’s office stated in a press release.
Both Hammond and Kirkpatrick were wearing seat belts.
Petersen, also wearing a seat belt, was uninjured.
The Fremont, Hooper and Nickerson fire departments assisted at the scene as did the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement.
Monday’s gathering took place at Dugan Funeral Chapel.
The son of Matthew and Lillie Hammond was a 2014 Fremont High School graduate. He was engaged to be married later this month to Courtney Gendreau.
Memorials may be directed to the Matthew L. Hammond Jr. Memorial Fund.